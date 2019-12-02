you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
EPL: Solskjaer not worried about Manchester United's league position

A win would have lifted United to fifth, though Solskjaer said his team did not show enough quality to get the three points.

Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on December 1 left them ninth in the Premier League, and a massive 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not overly concerned about their current position.

United recovered from Jack Grealish's 11th-minute opener to move in front courtesy an own goal by Tom Heaton and a header from Victor Lindelof, only to be pegged back by a Tyrone Mings volley.

"I wouldn't have sat here and talked about us being fifth if we had got that one goal extra, so the league table at this point is not the biggest concern because it is so tight," Solskjaer said.

"We created loads of big chances that should have won this game but overall I don't think we deserved to, especially after the first half."

United, who have taken just 18 points from 14 games, host fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league on December 4.

 

