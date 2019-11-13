EPL: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva handed one-game ban over Benjamin Mendy tweet

Silva was criticised by anti-racism body Kick It Out after posting a message on September 22 comparing Mendy to a chocolate-covered peanut character used in the logo for Conguitos.
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one match and fined 50,000 pounds ($63,980) over a Twitter post concerning French team mate Benjamin Mendy, the Football Association (FA) said on November 13.
Silva was criticised by anti-racism body Kick It Out after posting a message on September 22 comparing Mendy to a chocolate-covered peanut character used in the logo for Conguitos, a confectionary brand popular in Spain and Portugal, before deleting it.
"Silva has been suspended for one first team competitive fixture, fined 50,000 pounds and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement.
The governing body of English soccer added that his social media activity had breached FA Rule E3(1) as it was "insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute".
It also "constituted an "Aggravated Breach"... as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin", the FA added.
Premier League champions Manchester City, who are fourth with 25 points from 12 games and trail leaders Liverpool by nine points, next host third-placed Chelsea on Nov. 23.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.