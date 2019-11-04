App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EPL: Manchester City playmaker Silva a doubt for Liverpool game

Silva has featured in all 11 of City's league games so far this season and started in their 2-1 win over Southampton on November 2 but the 33-year-old was replaced just before halftime.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom


Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a doubt for the November 10 Premier League clash with leaders Liverpool after sustaining a muscular injury at the weekend, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Silva has featured in all 11 of City's league games so far this season and started in their 2-1 win over Southampton on November 2 but the 33-year-old was replaced by striker Gabriel Jesus just before halftime.

"David Silva was injured. Five minutes before the first half ended he told me he had a muscular problem," Guardiola told reporters.

Close

"When he has a muscular problem and cannot play more minutes it is because he has something and when it is a muscular problem it is always a minimum of 10-12 days."

related news

Guardiola's team are six points behind Liverpool, who they face at Anfield on Nov. 10, four days after visiting Italy's Atalanta in the Champions League.

Champions City were the only team Liverpool lost to in the top flight last season as the Merseyside club finished second by a single point.

Guardiola said it was too early in the campaign to view Sunday's match as being decisive in terms of the title race.

"Now we go to Italy and when we come back we go to Anfield. We will see," he added. "Many things are going to happen and there are a lot of games to play."

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.