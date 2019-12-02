App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EPL: Manchester City are not low on confidence, says Guardiola

Manchester City's hopes of hat-trick of Premier League titles took a jolt as Newcastle United held the champions for a draw.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

 Despite a run of just one win in five games Manchester City are not low on confidence and it is important to analyse performances not just results, says manager Pep Guardiola.

City drew 2-2 at Newcastle United on November 30, leaving the champions 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool. The result comes after defeat by Liverpool and victory over Chelsea in the Premier League and a pair of draws in the Champions League.

"You have to see how the players run, how far, how they try and the body language. We never give up. The team is always there, that is my feeling," Guardiola told reporters.

Close

"You (the media) analyse the result. Of course, it's not good for us.

related news

"I know it doesn't count but I have to analyse the performance. The performance was good."

City will have a chance to get back on track when they visit Burnley on December 3 before rivals Manchester United head for the Etihad Stadium on December 7.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #English Premier League #English Premier Leauge #EPL #Football #Premier League #Sports

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.