EPL: Manchester City are not low on confidence, says Guardiola

Manchester City's hopes of hat-trick of Premier League titles took a jolt as Newcastle United held the champions for a draw.
Despite a run of just one win in five games Manchester City are not low on confidence and it is important to analyse performances not just results, says manager Pep Guardiola.
City drew 2-2 at Newcastle United on November 30, leaving the champions 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool. The result comes after defeat by Liverpool and victory over Chelsea in the Premier League and a pair of draws in the Champions League.
"You have to see how the players run, how far, how they try and the body language. We never give up. The team is always there, that is my feeling," Guardiola told reporters.
"You (the media) analyse the result. Of course, it's not good for us.
"I know it doesn't count but I have to analyse the performance. The performance was good."
