EPL GW 26 roundup: Manchester City hand Chelsea 6-0 drubbing to reclaim top spot

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Leicester City | Spurs consolidated their hold on third place with a hard fought victory against The Foxes. Christian Eriksen provided an accurate cross for Davison Sanchez to open the scoring in the 33rd minute. Jamie Vardy came off the bench to take a penalty in the 60th minute but was denied from restoring parity by Hugo Lloris. Eriksen then doubled the lead just 3 minutes later before Vardy pulled one back in the 76th minute to set up a tense finish. However, Son Heung-Min made sure of all three points with a stoppage time goal. (Image: Reuters)