EPL GW 26 roundup: Manchester City hand Chelsea 6-0 drubbing to reclaim top spot

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 26 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Manchester City 6 – 0 Chelsea | Sergio Aguero scored his second hat-trick in just one week as City romped to the top of the Premier League table by inflicting a humiliating 6-0 defeat on Chelsea. City were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes as Raheem Sterling (4’), Sergio Aguero (13’, 19’) and Ilkay Gundogan (25’) all found the target. Aguero completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after 56 minutes and Sterling added a sixth with just 10 minutes remaining. City moved to the top due to a superior goal difference having played one game more than Liverpool. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth | The Reds brushed away rumours that they might be feeling the nerves of a title challenge as they cruised to a comfortable win over the Cherries to temporarily reclaim top spot. Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah were on target for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Salah also extended his lead at the top of the goal-scorers chart with his 17 goal of the season. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Fulham 0 – 3 Manchester United | Two goals from Paul Pogba either side of an Anthony Martial strike ensured Man Utd make their way back into the top four. Fulham continue to remain second from bottom on the table having conceded 58 goals this season. United’s stunning resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues as the Norwegian now has won more games in just two months this season than Jose Mourinho whom he replaced. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Leicester City | Spurs consolidated their hold on third place with a hard fought victory against The Foxes. Christian Eriksen provided an accurate cross for Davison Sanchez to open the scoring in the 33rd minute. Jamie Vardy came off the bench to take a penalty in the 60th minute but was denied from restoring parity by Hugo Lloris. Eriksen then doubled the lead just 3 minutes later before Vardy pulled one back in the 76th minute to set up a tense finish. However, Son Heung-Min made sure of all three points with a stoppage time goal. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Huddersfield 1 – 2 Arsenal | The Gunners recorded their first away win since November at bottom placed Huddersfield thanks to first-half strikes from Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette. Huddersfield scored their first goal in 597 minutes of football across all competitions when Sead Kolasinac deflected the ball into his own net in the 93rd minute, setting up a nervy finish. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Crystal Palace 1 – 1 West Ham | A Mark Noble penalty put The Hammers ahead following a clumsy challenge by goalkeeper Vicente Guita’s on Michael Antonio. Palace had 17 attempts on goal in the second half compared to none from West Ham and they finally got a much-deserved equalizer when Wilfried Zaha surged into the area and scored with a deflected effort in the 75th minute. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Watford 1 – 0 Everton | Andre Gray scored the only goal as Watford held off late pressure from Everton to claim a hard-fought victory over their former manager Marco Silva. Tempers flared after the final whistle with Kurt Zouma shown two yellow cards for confronting the referee. As a result he will be suspended for Everton’s next game. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Southampton 1 – 2 Cardiff City | Cardiff moved out of the relegation zone with a dramatic 2-1 win at St. Mary’s Stadium. Sol Bamba put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute but Jack Stephens scored an injury-time equaliser for the home side. Kenneth Zohore then scored a late winner in the third minute of stoppage time to ensure they return with all three points. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 3 Burnley | Chris Wood scored twice and Ashley Barnes scored from the spot as Burnley extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games. Shane Duffy pulled one back when he headed home in the 76th minute but Brighton struggled to score against Tom Heaton who put in another exceptional performance in goal for The Clarets. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 – 1 Newcastle United | Isaac Hayden scored in the 56th minute following an incisive pass from Fabian Schar as Newcastle looked on course to go three points clear of the relegation zone. Willy Boly had other plans though as he climbed above keeper Martin Dubravka to score the equalizer in the final minute of the game. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 10, 2019 10:44 pm