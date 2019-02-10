EPL GW 26 roundup: Liverpool reclaim top spot; Man Utd, Arsenal wins keep top-four hopes alive

Fulham 0 – 3 Manchester United | Two goals from Paul Pogba either side of an Anthony Martial strike ensured Man Utd make their way back into the top four. Fulham continue to remain second from bottom on the table having conceded 58 goals this season. United’s stunning resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues as the Norwegian now has won more games in just two months this season than Jose Mourinho whom he replaced. (Image: Reuters)