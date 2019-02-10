App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPL GW 26 roundup: Liverpool reclaim top spot; Man Utd, Arsenal wins keep top-four hopes alive

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 26 of the English Premier League.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth | The Reds brushed away rumours that they might be feeling the nerves of a title challenge as they cruised to a comfortable win over the Cherries to reclaim top spot. Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah were on target for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Salah also extended his lead at the top of the goal-scorers chart with his 17 goal of the season. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth | The Reds brushed away rumours that they might be feeling the nerves of a title challenge as they cruised to a comfortable win over the Cherries to reclaim top spot. Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah were on target for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Salah also extended his lead at the top of the goal-scorers chart with his 17 goal of the season. (Image: Reuters)
Fulham 0 – 3 Manchester United | Two goals from Paul Pogba either side of an Anthony Martial strike ensured Man Utd make their way back into the top four. Fulham continue to remain second from bottom on the table having conceded 58 goals this season. United’s stunning resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues as the Norwegian now has won more games in just two months this season than Jose Mourinho whom he replaced. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

Fulham 0 – 3 Manchester United | Two goals from Paul Pogba either side of an Anthony Martial strike ensured Man Utd make their way back into the top four. Fulham continue to remain second from bottom on the table having conceded 58 goals this season. United’s stunning resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues as the Norwegian now has won more games in just two months this season than Jose Mourinho whom he replaced. (Image: Reuters)
Huddersfield 1 – 2 Arsenal | The Gunners recorded their first away win since November at bottom placed Huddersfield thanks to first-half strikes from Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette. Huddersfield scored their first goal in 597 minutes of football across all competitions when Sead Kolasinac deflected the ball into his own net in the 93rd minute, setting up a nervy finish. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

Huddersfield 1 – 2 Arsenal | The Gunners recorded their first away win since November at bottom placed Huddersfield thanks to first-half strikes from Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette. Huddersfield scored their first goal in 597 minutes of football across all competitions when Sead Kolasinac deflected the ball into his own net in the 93rd minute, setting up a nervy finish. (Image: Reuters)
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 West Ham | A Mark Noble penalty put The Hammers ahead following a clumsy challenge by goalkeeper Vicente Guita’s on Michael Antonio. Palace had 17 attempts on goal in the second half compared to none from West Ham and they finally got a much-deserved equalizer when Wilfried Zaha surged into the area and scored with a deflected effort in the 75th minute. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Crystal Palace 1 – 1 West Ham | A Mark Noble penalty put The Hammers ahead following a clumsy challenge by goalkeeper Vicente Guita’s on Michael Antonio. Palace had 17 attempts on goal in the second half compared to none from West Ham and they finally got a much-deserved equalizer when Wilfried Zaha surged into the area and scored with a deflected effort in the 75th minute. (Image: Reuters)
Watford 1 – 0 Everton | Andre Gray scored the only goal as Watford held off late pressure from Everton to claim a hard-fought victory over their former manager Marco Silva. Tempers flared after the final whistle with Kurt Zouma shown two yellow cards for confronting the referee. As a result he will be suspended for Everton’s next game. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

Watford 1 – 0 Everton | Andre Gray scored the only goal as Watford held off late pressure from Everton to claim a hard-fought victory over their former manager Marco Silva. Tempers flared after the final whistle with Kurt Zouma shown two yellow cards for confronting the referee. As a result he will be suspended for Everton’s next game. (Image: Reuters)
Southampton 1 – 2 Cardiff City | Cardiff moved out of the relegation zone with a dramatic 2-1 win at St. Mary’s Stadium. Sol Bamba put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute but Jack Stephens scored an injury-time equaliser for the home side. Kenneth Zohore then scored a late winner in the third minute of stoppage time to ensure they return with all three points. (Image: Reuters)
6/7

Southampton 1 – 2 Cardiff City | Cardiff moved out of the relegation zone with a dramatic 2-1 win at St. Mary’s Stadium. Sol Bamba put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute but Jack Stephens scored an injury-time equaliser for the home side. Kenneth Zohore then scored a late winner in the third minute of stoppage time to ensure they return with all three points. (Image: Reuters)
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 3 Burnley | Chris Wood scored twice and Ashley Barnes scored from the spot as Burnley extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games. Shane Duffy pulled one back when he headed home in the 76th minute but Brighton struggled to score against Tom Heaton who put in another exceptional performance in goal for The Clarets. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 3 Burnley | Chris Wood scored twice and Ashley Barnes scored from the spot as Burnley extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games. Shane Duffy pulled one back when he headed home in the 76th minute but Brighton struggled to score against Tom Heaton who put in another exceptional performance in goal for The Clarets. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 08:44 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Slideshow #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.