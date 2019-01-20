EPL GW 23 round up: The Reds eke out a thrilling win; United remain unbeaten under Solskjaer

Liverpool 4 - 3 Crystal Palace | Liverpool and Crystal Palace played a thrilling seven-goal affair at the Anfield at the end of which The Reds emerged victorious. Palace were ahead at the half-time thanks to Andros Townsend's 34th minute goal. In the second half Mohammed Salah (46') and Roberto Firmino (53') scored in quick succession to put the home side ahead. The match was not over though as James Tomkins scored in the 65th minute to equalize. Salah scored 10 minutes later to seal the fate of the match. Sadio Mane scored in the 94th minute to add insult to injury. The match also saw mid-fielder James Milner being dismissed for two yellow cards. (Image: Reuters)