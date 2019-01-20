EPL GW 23 round up: The Reds eke out a thrilling win; United remain unbeaten under Solskjaer

Here are the top moments from gameweek 23 of the Premier League Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Liverpool 4 - 3 Crystal Palace | Liverpool and Crystal Palace played a thrilling seven-goal affair at the Anfield at the end of which The Reds emerged victorious. Palace were ahead at the half-time thanks to Andros Townsend's 34th minute goal. In the second half Mohammed Salah (46') and Roberto Firmino (53') scored in quick succession to put the home side ahead. The match was not over though as James Tomkins scored in the 65th minute to equalize. Salah scored 10 minutes later to seal the fate of the match. Sadio Mane scored in the 94th minute to add insult to injury. The match also saw mid-fielder James Milner being dismissed for two yellow cards. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Arsenal 2- 0 Chelsea | Arsenal revived their hopes of a top-four finish with first-half goals by Alexandre Lacazette (14') and Laurent Koscielny (39') securing a comfortable win at the Emirates against Chelsea. The victory left them in fifth place but cut the gap on their fourth-placed rivals to three points.(Image: Reuters) 3/8 Manchester United 2 - 1 Brighton and Hove Albion | Manchester United kept their perfect record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intact as they defeated Brighton at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba's 27th minute penalty was followed by Marcus Rashford's 42nd minute goal as United went into the half-time in command. Pascal Groß scored in the 72nd minute but United held firm to secure all three points. With 44 points, United are now sixth in the league standing. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 - 3 Leicester City | Diogo Jota scored a stoppage time (90'+3') winner to earn Wolverhampton Wanderers an amazing win over Leicester City in one of the best games of the season so far. Jota put Wolves ahead in the fourth minute. Ryan Bennett (12') goal put the home side in the driving seat. Leicester City then came back thanks to the goals from Demarai Gray (47') and Conor Coady (51' OG). Jota's 6th minute goal gave back the control to Wolves. However, Wes Morgan's 87th minute goal again brought the match on level pegging. But Jota's injury time goal helped Wolves secure all three points. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Southampton 2 - 1 Everton | Southampton earned a crucial win over Everton at St Mary's but not before enduring a nervy last few minutes of the match. James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring for The Saints in the 50th minute. The home side's lead was doubled thanks to Lucas Digne's own goal in the 64th minute. Gylfi Sigurdsson's injury time goal gave Everton some hope but Southampton held firm to secure three points. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Bournemouth 2 - 0 West Ham United | Bournemouth's Callum Wilson smashed home a wonderful second-half (53') volley and his strike partner Joshua King added a second (90'+1') to give their side a much-needed home win over West Ham United . (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Newcastle United 3 - 0 Cardiff City | Newcastle United moved out of the relegation zone and dropped Cardiff City into it as an unlikely double by Fabian Schar (24', 63') earned them a crucial victory at St James' Park. Ayoze Pérez's goal (90'+3') sealed rounded of an emphatic performance by the home side. Newcastle climbed to 17th with 21 points, one place above the drop zone while Cardiff are in 18th spot, with 19 points.(Image: Reuters) 8/8 Watford 0-0 Burnley|Lowly Burnley made it four games unbeaten in the Premier League with a draw at seventh-placed Watford. Lowly Burnley made it four games unbeaten in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at seventh-placed Watford. The Clarets are on 22 points in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone, while Watford stay seventh. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 20, 2019 02:34 pm