EPL GW 22 roundup: Liverpool return to winning ways; West Ham hammer Arsenal

Leicester City 1 - 2 Southampton | Southampton won its fixture against Leicester City at King Power Stadium to move out of relegation zone. James Ward-Prowse scored the first goal of the match in the eleventh minute to put the Sains in front. The task for the visitors task was seemingly made more difficult when Yan Valery was sent off for a second yellow card just before halftime. However, Shane Long netted Southampton's second goal just two minutes after the play resume after half-time to put his team in command. Oniyinye Ndidi's goal in the 58th minute for Leicester proved merely of academic interest as Southampton cruised to the win. (Image: Reuters)