EPL GW 22 roundup: Liverpool return to winning ways and United thump Spurs

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 22 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 - 1 Liverpool | After losing its first Premier League match of the season against Manchester City, Liverpool bounced back to defeat Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium. Mohamed Salah's penalty five minutes into the second half came was the only goal of the match as the Reds secured all three point to remain at top of the table. The result put Liverpool on 57 points from 22 games while Brighton have 26 points. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Manchester United | Marcus Rashford's 44th minute goal coupled with world class goal keeping by David De Gea helped Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium. The win helped United remain unbeaten under their interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Tottenham remain third after this defeat, but the gap to first place Liverpool is nine points while United are six points adrift of fourth place Chelsea. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Chelsea 2 - 1 Newcastle United | Chelsea fought hard against Newcastle United to emerge victorious at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Pedro (9') and Willian (57') helped the Blues remain in top four. Newcastle's Ciaran Clark scored for the visitors in the 40th minute but Chelsea's defense held firm to concede any further goal. The loss means Newcastle remain in the relegation zone. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 West Ham United 1 - 0 Arsenal | Declan Rice's maiden goal in West Ham United shirt helped his team defeat London rivals Arsenal at the London Stadium. Rice scored the goal in the 40th minute to give the Hammers the lead. Arsenal came close on multiple occasions to score an equalizer but their forward line lacked the finishing touch on the day. The victory takes West Ham to eighth place -- level on points with Leicester in seventh and Arsenal remain outside the top four. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Watford | Watford substitute Tom Cleverley volleyed a brilliant 74th-minute winner as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Craig Cathcart's own goal put Palace in front just in the third minute of the match. Cathcart though atoned for his sin as he scored the equalizer for Watford in the 67th minute. Seven minutes later Cleverly scored Watford's second goal which ultimately proved deceive. Watford moved up to seventh on 32 points while Palace are 14th on 22, four points above the relegation zone. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Leicester City 1 - 2 Southampton | Southampton won its fixture against Leicester City at King Power Stadium to move out of relegation zone. James Ward-Prowse scored the first goal of the match in the eleventh minute to put the Sains in front. The task for the visitors task was seemingly made more difficult when Yan Valery was sent off for a second yellow card just before halftime. However, Shane Long netted Southampton's second goal just two minutes after the play resume after half-time to put his team in command. Oniyinye Ndidi's goal in the 58th minute for Leicester proved merely of academic interest as Southampton cruised to the win. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Cardiff City 0 - 0 Huddersfield Town |Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town were engaged in a goalless draw at the Cardiff City stadium. Neither side came close to scoring a goal and the match ended a draw. The result helped Huddersfield Town break its eight-match losing streak and Cardiff with 19 points remained a spot above the relegation zone. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Burnley 2 - 1 Fulham | Burnley beat Fulham at Turf Moor to make three straight league wins for Sean Dyche's side. The Clarets won the match without registering a shot on the target as they were helped by two own goals. Fulham started the match brightly as Andre Schurrle scored the goal just two minutes after the kick-off. But, Joe Bryan (20') and Denis Odoi (23') put the ball in the back of their own net to give the home side an unexpected lead. Burnley did not concede any further goal and secured all three points from the match. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Everton 2 - 0 Bournemouth | Everton shrugged off its two-match losing streak to defeat Bournemouth at the Goodison Park. Goals from Kurt Zouma (61')and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (95') were enough for the home side to secure all three points. The loss means Bournemouth remain at 12th. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:00 pm