EPL GW 21 roundup: Man City blow open title race, end Liverpool's 20-game unbeaten run

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 21 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Manchester City 2 – 1 Liverpool | The current Premier League Champions ended Liverpool’s 20-game unbeaten run to narrow the lead at the top of the table to four points. Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a brilliant near-post finish. Liverpool responded with a well-worked goal in the 64th minute which was finished by Roberto Firmino. However, Leroy Sane provided the decisive breakthrough with a low shot across Alisson in the 72nd minute. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Newcastle United 0 – 2 Manchester United | Substitute Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with his very first touch in the 64th minute before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead after a sweeping move in the 80th minute. With the win Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the first manager in the club’s history since the legendary Sir Matt Busby to win his first four league games in charge. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Arsenal 4 – 1 Fulham | The Gunners bounced back from their 5-1 drubbing at Anfield to record a comfortable victory over second-from-bottom Fulham. Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in the first half before Alexandre Lacazette made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Aboubakar Kamara reduced the deficit after coming off the bench but Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the game beyond all doubt with two late goals. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Everton 0 - 1 Leicester City | A second half goal in the 58th minute by Jamie Vardy was enough for Leicester City to see off Everton at Goodison Park in the first Premier League match of 2019. The match was a dull affair and Vardy capitalized from a defensive lapse by Everton. With the win, the Foxes have now won three of their last four matches while Everton are still looking for their second win since the end of November. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Cardiff City 0 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur | After a shock defeat against Wolves in their previous match Tottenham Hotspur retured to winning ways as they smashed lowly Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium. Goals from Harry Kane (3'), Christian Eriksen (12') and Son Heung-Min (26') helped Spurs collect all three points. The defeat leaves Cardiff with just 18 points. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Chelsea 0 – 0 Southampton | Chelsea were frustrated by the Saints despite having 72% possession as they failed the find a way through at Stamford Bridge. Southampton maintained their first clean sheet in 11 Premier League games but still slid into the relegation zone following Burnley’s win at Huddersfield. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Bournemouth 3 – 3 Watford | Watford surrendered a 2-0 lead as the Cherries twice came from behind to rescue a draw in a game where all six goals were scored in the first-half. A Troy Deeney double (14’,27’) put Watford ahead before Nathan Ake (34’) and Callum Wilson (37’) pulled the hosts level. Ken Sema (38’) gave Watford the lead again just 85 seconds after Wilson’s goal but it didn’t last long as Ryan Fraser equaled with a right-foot shot just one minute later. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Huddersfield 1 – 2 Burnley | The Terriers took the lead via a Steve Mounie header but Chris Wood equalized in the 40th minute and it became worse for the home team as Christopher Schindler was sent off just before half-time. Ashley Barnes scored the winner in the second half as Burnley also finished with 10 men after Robbie Brady was sent off for a two-footed tackle in the 90th minute. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 West Ham United 2 – 2 Brighton & Hove Albion | Visitors Brighton took a 2-0 lead when they scored from two corners within two second-half minutes with Dale Stephens (56’) and Shane Duffy (58’) finding the back of the net. Marko Arnautovic then sprung alive and scored twice within two minutes (66’, 68’) to rescue a point for the home side. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Wolves 0 – 2 Crystal Palace | Palace scored two late goals as they moved further away from the relegation zone with a win at Molineux. Jordan Ayew put the visitors ahead in the 83rd minute before Luka Milivojevic added a second from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time. Palace were awarded a spot-kick when Wilfried Zaha was brought down in the area by Ryan Bennett. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 4, 2019 04:25 pm