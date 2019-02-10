EPL GW 21 roundup: Man City blow open title race, end Liverpool's 20-game unbeaten run

Everton 0 - 1 Leicester City | A second half goal in the 58th minute by Jamie Vardy was enough for Leicester City to see off Everton at Goodison Park in the first Premier League match of 2019. The match was a dull affair and Vardy capitalized from a defensive lapse by Everton. With the win, the Foxes have now won three of their last four matches while Everton are still looking for their second win since the end of November. (Image: Reuters)