EPL GW 11 Roundup: City's thumping win, Arsenal-Liverpool thrilling draw and Leicester's tribute

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 11 of the English Premier League so far Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Manchester City 6 - 1 Southampton | Manchester City continued its formidable form in the league this season as it thumped Southampton at home. Goals from Sergio Aguero (12'), David Silva (18'), Raheem Sterling (47' and 67') and Leroy Sane (91') helped Citizens maul The Saints. Danny Ings scored the only goal (30') for Southampton when he converted from the spot after his team was awarded a penalty for Ederson's foul on him. The victory keeps City at top of the table. Aguero's goal saw him become the second-fastest player to score 150 goals in the league. The 30-year old Argentine forward brought up the milestone on his 217th appearance in England's top flight. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Arsenal 1 - 1 Liverpool | Arsenal and Liverpool shared spoils in an exhilarating encounter played at Emirates. Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette scored nine minutes from the final whistle to salvage a point as he cancelled out James Milner's opener (61') much to the relief of Arsenal supporters. The draw ensures that Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league so far and The Gunners are now unbeaten in 14 matches. 3/9 Cardiff City 0 - 1 Leicester City | Coming on the back of an emotionally tumultuous week, Leicester registered a victory against Cardiff City at at the Cardiff City Stadium. Demarai Gray scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute to put The Foxes in the lead. The Leicester forward dedicated his goal to Thai billionaire and team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a tragic helicopter crash last week. Emotions ran high throughout the game as the visitors paid homage to their beloved owner. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Chelsea 3 - 1 Crystal Palace | Alvaro Morata made it four goals in his last four Premier League matches with a brace (32' and 65') as he helped Chelsea win against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. The center-forward scored on the either side Andros Townsed goal (53') which temporarily gave Palace belief. Pedro though put the match beyond Palace's reach when he scored a goal in the 70th minute. The match saw The Blues welcome back its star forward Eden Hazard after a short injury lay-off. Hazard was subbed in place of Willian in the 64th minute and was in thick of action as he turned provider for Alvaro Morata's second goal only a minute later. Chelsea leveled on points with Liverpool with the win but are placed second in the league due to better goal difference. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 AFC Bournemouth 1 - 2 Manchester United | It was a throwback in time for United supporters as its star forward Marcus Rashford scored in the dying minutes (92') to help his team to a victory at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth were by far the better side in the first half and took the lead on 11 minutes through in-form Callum Wilson. United equalized thanks to a goal from Anthony Martial in the 35th minute. The goal seemed to completely galvanise the side as they came out fighting in the second half. The visitors put Bournemouth under relentless pressure and were finally rewarded when Rashford scored the winner in the 92nd minute. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur | In an exciting face-off Hotspurs held on to its nerves to emerge winners at Molineux Stadium. Spurs looked comfortable with thanks to goals from Eric Lamela (27') and Lucas Moura (30') after half an hour. Harry Kane then finished from close range in 61st minute to put his team in command. But Ruben Neves pulled one back for Wolves from the penalty spot after Spurs defender and Premier League debutant Juan Foyth brought down Raul Jimenez. Foyth's debut went from bad to worse when he gave away another penalty as he appeared to push Jonny Castro. Jimenez stepped up and sent goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way to make it 3-2 with 12 minutes remaining. But Wolves failed to find a third goal and Tottenham emerged winners. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Newcastle United 0 - 1 Watford | Much to the relief of its manager Rafa Benítez, Newcastle United recorded first victory this campaign against Watford at St James' Park. Substitute Ayoze Pérez put his team in front in the 65 minute home as he flicked home a header from a Ki Sung-yeung free kick to claim the points and move Newcastle out of the relegation zone into 17th place. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Everton 3 - 1 Brighton and Hove Albion | Richarlison continued his fine form for Everton as he scored a brace (26' and 77') to help The Toffees secure a win at Goodison Park. Sandwiched between Richarlison's goals were goals from Brighton's Lewis Dunk (33') and Everton's Seamus Coleman (50'). Brazilian's brace leaves Everton ninth in the table after their fourth win in five matches. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 West Ham United 4 - 2 Burnley | Two goals from Felipe Anderson (68' and 84') helped secure West Ham United their first win in four matches as they held off a spirited Burnley at the London Stadium. West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic scored the opening goal (10') of the match. Goals from Gudmundsson (45') and Chris Wood (77') went futile as Chicharito scored in the 92nd minute to seal victory for the Hammers. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 5, 2018 12:45 pm