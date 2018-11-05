EPL GW 11 Roundup: City's thumping win, Arsenal-Liverpool thrilling draw and Leicester's tribute

Chelsea 3 - 1 Crystal Palace | Alvaro Morata made it four goals in his last four Premier League matches with a brace (32' and 65') as he helped Chelsea win against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. The center-forward scored on the either side Andros Townsed goal (53') which temporarily gave Palace belief. Pedro though put the match beyond Palace's reach when he scored a goal in the 70th minute. The match saw The Blues welcome back its star forward Eden Hazard after a short injury lay-off. Hazard was subbed in place of Willian in the 64th minute and was in thick of action as he turned provider for Alvaro Morata's second goal only a minute later. Chelsea leveled on points with Liverpool with the win but are placed second in the league due to better goal difference. (Image: Reuters)