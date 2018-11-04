EPL GW 11 Roundup: Arsenal-Liverpool thrilling draw, United's 'Fergie-time' and Leicester's emotions

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 2 Manchester United | It was a throwback in time for United supporters as its star forward Marcus Rashford scored in the dying minutes (92') to help his team to a victory at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth were by far the better side in the first half and took the lead on 11 minutes through in-form Callum Wilson. United equalized thanks to a goal from Anthony Martial in the 35th minute. The goal seemed to completely galvanise the side as they came out fighting in the second half. The visitors put Bournemouth under relentless pressure and were finally rewarded when Rashford scored the winner in the 92nd minute. (Image: Reuters)