EPL GW 9 Roundup: Chelsea-United play thrilling draw; Liverpool, Man City remain unbeaten

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 9 of the English Premier League Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United | Substitute Ross Barkley scored a goal from close range in the 96th minute to help Chelsea draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went ahead first in the match when Antonio Rüdiger scored a header in the 21st minute. Anthony Martial then scored a second-half brace to put Manchester United ahead. The match seemed to be all done and dusted until Barkley's goal spoiled Manchester United's party. The draw means that Chelsea are still undefeated in the league. (Image: AP) 2/9 Huddersfield Town 0-1 Liverpool | Liverpool ground out a 1-0 win at Huddersfield as Mohamed Salah's goal took them back up to second place. The Reds were far from their best, but Salah's clinical finish before the break proved enough for the points against a home side lacking a cutting edge. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Manchester City 5 - 0 Burnley | Manchester City enjoyed a goal feast at home as they defeated mid-table Burnley to go on top of the Premier League table. Sergio Agüero, Brenardo Silva Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane scored a goal each to help Citizens thrash Burnley. The match saw the return of Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne from a two-month injury lay-off. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 West Ham United 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspurs | Eric Lamela scored the only goal against West Ham at London Stadium by heading in Moussa Sissoko's cross to help Mauricio Pochettino 's side register fourth straight win the league. Spurs' goal-keeper Hugo Lloris made four outstanding saves to deny the Hammers any chance to equalise. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Newcastle United 0 - 1 Brighton and Hove Albion | Newcastle dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table after a fifth home defeat in a row in a 1-0 loss to Brighton. The visitors got themselves in front after Beram Kayal diverted Jose Izquierdo's strike into the net in the 29th minute. Brighton lost their leading scorer Glenn Murray, who was taken off after a sickening aerial collision in the ninth minute. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Cardiff City 4 - 2 Fulham | Promoted Cardiff City celebrated their first Premier League win of the season after coming from behind to beat Fulham 4-2 at home in a rip-roaring clash. Second-half goals from Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris clinched it for Cardiff after Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid had overturned Andre Schurrle's early opener for Fulham and Ryan Sessegnon had levelled for Fulham in a frantic opening period. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Wolverhampthon Wanderers 0 - 2 Watford | Watford scored twice in 58 seconds to win and bring an end to Wolves' six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra scored goals in 20th and 21st minute respectively to seal the win for the visitors. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Everton 2 - 0 Crystal Palace | Two late goals in two minutes from substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenc Tosun saw Everton past Crystal Palace -- for whom Luka Milivojevic had a penalty saved -- 2-0 at Goodison Park. Calvert-Lewin converted a cross by fellow sub Ademola Lookman in the 87th minute with a drab game appearing certain to end in a 0-0 draw before Tosun rounded off a quick break with a low finish. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Bournemouth 0 - Southampton | Bournemouth were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton in the Premier League. The Cherries started the game with more intensity than their opponents but were unable to break down a staunch Southampton defence and Mark Hughes' strugglers grew into the contest. Saints' Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found striker Charlie Austin behind the Bournemouth defenders halfway through the opening period, but his touch let him down for what would have been a rare clear-cut chance. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 22, 2018 08:14 pm