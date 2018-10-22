EPL GW 9 Roundup: Chelsea-United play thrilling draw; Liverpool, Man City remain unbeaten

Bournemouth 0 - Southampton | Bournemouth were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton in the Premier League. The Cherries started the game with more intensity than their opponents but were unable to break down a staunch Southampton defence and Mark Hughes' strugglers grew into the contest. Saints' Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found striker Charlie Austin behind the Bournemouth defenders halfway through the opening period, but his touch let him down for what would have been a rare clear-cut chance. (Image: Reuters)