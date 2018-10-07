EPL Gameweek 8 Roundup: Red Devils mount an incredible comeback at Old Trafford

Manchester United 3 - 2 New Castle United | Red Devils inscribed an incredible comeback against The Magpies at Old Trafford. Thanks to the goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto, New Castle went ahead in just under 10 minutes. Manchester United then mounted the comeback and leveled the game in the second half when Juan Mata and Anthony Martial scored in the 70th and 76th minuet respectively. Alexis Sanchez then proved to be the hero when he headed home in the 90th minute. (Image: Reuters)