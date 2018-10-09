EPL Gameweek 8 Roundup: City, Liverpool and Chelsea tied on top of points table with 20 pts each

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 8 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Manchester United 3 - 2 New Castle United | Red Devils inscribed an incredible comeback against The Magpies at Old Trafford. Thanks to the goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto, New Castle went ahead in just under 10 minutes. Manchester United then mounted the comeback and leveled the game in the second half when Juan Mata and Anthony Martial scored in the 70th and 76th minuet respectively. Alexis Sanchez then proved to be the hero when he headed home in the 90th minute. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Fulham 1 – 5 Arsenal | Forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace each as Arsenal made it six league wins in a row to go up to fourth place on the EPL table. Lacazette put the gunners ahead before Andre Schurrle equalized a minute before half-time. Lacazette scored again in the 49th minute and Aaron Ramsey added a third just 39 seconds after coming on both starting and finishing a wonderful team move. Aubameyang who provided the assist for Ramsey’s goal, scored his first in the 79th minute before rounding off the scoring in stoppage time. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Southampton 0 – 3 Chelsea | Ross Barkley set up Eden Hazard to score the 1st goal with an excellent through ball before scoring his first goal in almost 17 months when he tapped in Olivier Giroud’s acrobatic cross in the 57th minute. Alvaro Morata scored the third goal deep into stoppage time when he chipped over onrushing Alex McCarthy after a quick counter attack. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Liverpool 0 – 0 Manchester City | Riyad Mahrez fired an 85th minute penalty over the bar as Manchester City and Liverpool played out a goalless-draw at Anfield. City haven’t won a league game at Anfield in 15 years but both managers were pleased with their team’s performance as they find themselves tied with Chelsea at the top of the table with 20 points each. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Cardiff City | Eric Dier scored the only goal of the match as Spurs defeated Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium. Dier handed Tottenham the lead in the eighth minute when a header by Davinson Sanchez was blocked and the ball fell for Dier to tap in from six yards out.Cardiff were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Joe Ralls was sent off for a lunge on Lucas Moura. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Watford 0 - 4 Bournemouth | Bournemouth enjoyed a sumptuous 4-goal victory against Bournemouth at Vicrage Road. In a goal feast David Brooks opened the scoring for the Cherries before Joshua King converted from the spot after being brought down by Christian Kabasele, who was sent off for a second bookable offence. The Norwegian forward then added a third for Bournemouth in first-half injury time, and Callum Wilson wrapped up the win early in the second half. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers | Wolves' mid-fielder Matt Doherty netted a goal in the second half against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to hand his team the victory. Although Crystal Palace were on top in the first half, they were utterly devoid of creativity in attack and Wolves went close twice on the break. The win ensured that Wolves are unbeaten in the league for six matches. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Leicester City 1 - 2 Everton | Gylfi Sigurdsson's 77th minute stunner gave Everton a win against 10-man Leicester, after Wes Morgan was sent-off for the second time in three league games. Richarlison had put Everton ahead on seven minutes with a close-range volley. Just before half-time Ricardo Pereira scored a deserved equaliser for Leicester. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Struggling Huddersfield Town picked up a valuable away point with a 1-1 draw at Burnley. Sam Vokes headed Burnley in front in the 20th minute, rising well to meet a Johann Berg Gudmundsson cross. Huddersfield dominated possession though and finally got some reward in the 66th minute when Christopher Schindler headed in Chris Lowe's cross. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 - 0 West Ham United | Glenn Murray scored his fifth goal of the season to give Brighton victory over West Ham in an entertaining Premier League match at the Amex. Murray stroked home Beram Kayal's excellent cross from the left on 25 minutes for the only goal of the game.The hammers continued to press in the second half, but Brighton held on to claim all three points. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 9, 2018 03:32 pm