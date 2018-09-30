EPL Gameweek 7 Roundup: Manchester United slip further and Daniel stuns the bridge

Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool | Liverpool dropped points for the first time this season when the team was held for a thrilling draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Blues drew first blood when in form Eden Hazard found the back of Liverpool's net in the 25th minute. The match seemed to have slipped from Liverpool's grip until super sub Daniel Sturridge produced a 30-yard stunning goal in the 89th minute to level things up. Draw means Liverpool now sit second in the PL table behind Manchester City only because of inferior goal difference. (Image: Reuters)