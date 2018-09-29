EPL Gameweek 7 Highlights: Man Utd suffer worst start to league season as rivals march ahead

West Ham 3 – 1 Manchester United | Manchester United have now made their worst league start in 29 years as they were handed a 3-1 drubbing away to West Ham. The Hammers went ahead after just 5 minutes when Felipe Anderson scored with a clever back-heel. Andriy Yarmolenko doubled the lead when his shot deflected off Victor Lindelof in the 43rd minute. Marcus Rashford pulled one back from a corner in the 71st minute but Marko Arnautovic sealed the victory with a neat finish when he was played through by Mark Noble just three minutes later. (Image: Reuters)