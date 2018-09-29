EPL Gameweek 7 Highlights: Man Utd suffer worst start to league season as rivals march ahead

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 7 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 West Ham 3 – 1 Manchester United | Manchester United have now made their worst league start in 29 years as they were handed a 3-1 drubbing away to West Ham. The Hammers went ahead after just 5 minutes when Felipe Anderson scored with a clever back-heel. Andriy Yarmolenko doubled the lead when his shot deflected off Victor Lindelof in the 43rd minute. Marcus Rashford pulled one back from a corner in the 71st minute but Marko Arnautovic sealed the victory with a neat finish when he was played through by Mark Noble just three minutes later. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Manchester City 2 – 0 Brighton | City went ahead in the 29th minute when a quick counter-attack culminated in Raheem Sterling turning home Leroy Sane’s cross with a sliding finish. Sergio Aguero then went level with Alan Shearer in terms of most Premier League goals scored for a single team when he hit the back of the net in the 65th minute. That strike was Aguero’s 148th goal for Manchester City. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Arsenal 2 – 0 Watford | Arsenal scored twice in the last nine minutes to record their seventh straight win in all competitions. Alex Iwobi fired in a low cross into the area which was turned in by Craig Cathcart for an own goal in the 81st minute. Mesut Ozil then turned home Alexandre Lacazette’s cross just two minutes later to double the lead. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Huddersfield 0 – 2 Tottenham | Harry Kane scored twice in the first-half as Huddersfield, who have yet to win a game this season, moved to the bottom of the premier league table. Kieran Trippier sent in a delightful cross in the 25th minute for Kane to head home and open the scoring. Kane doubled the lead from the spot in the 34th minute after Danny Rose went down inside the area following minimal contact from Florent Hadergjonaj. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Newcastle United 0 – 2 Leicester City | Newcastle’s win-less start to the season continued as Leicester moved up to 7th spot on the EPL table. The Foxes were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute when DeAndre Yedlin handled a Harry Maguire’s shot. Jamie Vardy stepped up to convert from the spot. Maguire then doubled the lead with a towering header in the 73rd minute. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Everton 3 – 0 Fulham | Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the crossbar when Everton were awarded a penalty early in the second half. However, he atoned for his mistake shortly after that when he scored in the 56th minute with a powerful left-footed shot. Cenk Tosun doubled the lead 10 minutes later when he headed home a cross from Theo Walcott and Sigurdsson made it 3-0 with a crisp finish in the 89th minute. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 0 Southampton |Second-half substitutes Adama Traore and Ivan Cavaleiro combined to open the scoring in the 79th minute with Cavaleiro getting a goal with his first touch in the Premier League. Jonathan Castro Otto then sealed all three points for the Wolves when he converted Matt Doherty's cut-back into the area. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 29, 2018 10:54 pm