EPL Gameweek 6 Roundup: Man Utd drop points as Liverpool and Man City cruise to victory

Cardiff City 0 – 5 Manchester City | Riyad Mahrez finally broke his Manchester City duck as he scored twice in an emphatic win at Cardiff City. Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a sweeping finish before Bernardo Silva doubled the lead with a clever header just two minutes later. Ilkay Gundogan scored with a curling shot a minute before the break to give city a 3-0 lead. Mahrez then tapped in his first goal for the club in the 67th minute before whipping in a second from the edge of the area late in the game. (Image: Reuters)