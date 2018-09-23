EPL Gameweek 6 Roundup: Chelsea drop points against West Ham as Liverpool and Man City cruise to victory

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 6 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 West Ham United 0 - 0 Chelsea | Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season as they were held for a goalless draw by resilient West Ham United in the London derby at the London Stadium. The standout opportunity fell to Andriy Yarmolenko late on but he headed wide from six yards out. For Chelsea it was David Luiz who missed a great opportunity as he headed the ball over the bar just after the break. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Manchester United 1 – 1 Wolves | Joao Moutinho’s excellent second-half strike earned newly promoted Wolves a draw at Old Trafford. With former manager Sir Alex Ferguson watching from the stands for the first time since his emergency brain operation, United took the lead in the 18th minute. Fred fired the ball into the bottom corner after an excellent tough by Pogba. Moutinho then curled in a superb equalizer in the 53rd minute as Wolves became the first team this season to take points off both Manchester sides. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Cardiff City 0 – 5 Manchester City | Riyad Mahrez finally broke his Manchester City duck as he scored twice in an emphatic win at Cardiff City. Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a sweeping finish before Bernardo Silva doubled the lead with a clever header just two minutes later. Ilkay Gundogan scored with a curling shot a minute before the break to give city a 3-0 lead. Mahrez then tapped in his first goal for the club in the 67th minute before whipping in a second from the edge of the area late in the game. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton | The Reds recorded their best start to a season by cruising past a spirited Southampton side. Liverpool took the lead in bizarre fashion as Xherdan Shaqiri’s shot deflected off Shane Long and then Wesley Hoedt for an own goal. Joel Matip headed in from a corner in the 21st minute to double the lead. Mohammed Salah secured all three points just before the break when Shaqiri’s free-kick came off the crossbar for him to tap in from close range. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Leicester City 3 – 1 Huddersfield Town | Huddersfield took an early lead when Mathias Jorgensen managed to squeeze the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from close range in the 5th minute. Their lead didn’t last long however as Kelechi Iheanacho scored from a quick counter attack in the 19th minute. Leicester dominated possession after the break and James Maddison gave them the lead from a free-kick in the 66th minute. Jamie Vardy then rounded off an impressive performance when he lifted the ball over Jonas Lossl for Leicester’s third goal in the 75th minute. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Burnley 4 – 0 AFC Bournemouth | Burnley moved out of the bottom spot of the Premier League table as they recorded their first win of the season. Two goals within two first-half minutes gave The Clarets a 2-0 lead at half-time. Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon the goal scorers for the home side. Ashley Barnes came on as a substitute and added two late goals to secure an emphatic 4-0 win. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Fulham 1 – 1 Watford | Watford were forced to settle for a draw despite taking the lead inside the opening 90 seconds at Craven Cottage. A long throw into the area was headed towards Andre Gray who exchanged a quick one-two with Hughes before scoring. Watford couldn’t capitalize on their other scoring opportunities and paid the price when Aleksandar Mitrovic equalized for the home side on 78 minutes. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle | Newcastle held on to earn only their second point this season with a draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Palace came closest to scoring as Luka Milivojevic’s first-half free-kick came off the post and Mamadou Sakho somehow managed to miss the target with a free header at the far post with the goal open. Newcastle however hung on for a point despite creating very little chances of their own. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur | Spurs striker Harry Kane and midfielder Érik Lamela scored a goal each against Brighton to help the team end a three match losing streak. Kane converted from the spot in 42nd minute after referee adjudged that Kieran Trippier's free kick had been handled by Glenn Murray. Spurs substitute Erik Lamela sealed the points inside the final 15 minutes before Brighton's Anthony Knockaert's late response. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 23, 2018 10:23 pm