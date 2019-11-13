EPL: Former Chelsea striker Morata reveals moments of self doubt during troubled spell in England

The 27-year-old striker also said he broke a mobile phone in frustration due to niggling injuries and his lack of form.
Atletico Madrid and Spain striker Alvaro Morata has revealed he lost confidence in his abilities during his troubled spell at Chelsea and began to suspect no-one believed in him.
Morata moved to the London club from Real Madrid in 2017 for a reported 70 million pounds ($89.57 million) but had a torrid time, scoring 16 goals in 47 Premier League games before joining Atletico on an 18-month loan deal in January.
"I had stopped enjoying football but now I'm very happy at Atletico, I had stopped believing in myself," Morata told Spanish radio programme El Partidazo.
"In England I had the sensation that at certain moments my team mates looked at me in a certain way, with the sensation that I was not going to do anything good."
"One day I got a small injury and played a few days later and had a horrible performance, I read messages on my phone telling me not to worry and I threw it against the wall and smashed it," he said.
"I had never faced such a difficult situation, I told my wife we should go as far away as possible in January because I could not cope with this pressure.
"I had six or seven important offers, Atletico came in for me, Chelsea wanted me to stay but I decided to do what I had wanted to do years before."Morata has scored six goals in his last six games for Atletico and helped them to a 3-1 home win over Espanyol on November 9, taking his side up to third in La Liga, one point behind leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid.