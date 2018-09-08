App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPL fact sheet: 11 Premier League stars with incredible records to their name

From the highest goal scorer to most number of clean sheets, eleven players who have premier league records against their names

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Alan Shearer holds the record as the all-time leading goal scorer in the English Premier League. He has scored a total of 260 goals while playing for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. With 56 penalties he also holds the record of most goals scored from the spot. (Image - Reuters)
1/11

Alan Shearer holds the record as the all-time leading goal scorer in the English Premier League. He has scored a total of 260 goals while playing for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. With 56 penalties he also holds the record of most goals scored from the spot. (Image - Reuters)
Eric Cantona scored the first hat trick of the Premier League era. The striker hit the landmark treble while playing for Leeds United on 25th August 1992, in a 5-0 drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur. (Image - Reuters)
2/11

Eric Cantona scored the first hat trick of the Premier League era. The striker hit the landmark treble while playing for Leeds United on 25th August 1992, in a 5-0 drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur. (Image - Reuters)
Sadio Mane holds the record for fastest hat-trick in Premier League history. The Senegalese forward scored three goals against Aston Villa while playing for Southampton in the 2014-15 season. Mane scored his hat-trick in two minutes and 56 seconds, beating the previous record – four minutes and 33 seconds by Robbie Fowler for Liverpool against Arsenal in 1994 – by a minute and 37 seconds. (Image - Reuters)
3/11

Sadio Mane holds the record for fastest hat-trick in Premier League history. The Senegalese forward scored three goals against Aston Villa while playing for Southampton in the 2014-15 season. Mane scored his hat-trick in two minutes and 56 seconds, beating the previous record – four minutes and 33 seconds by Robbie Fowler for Liverpool against Arsenal in 1994 – by a minute and 37 seconds. (Image - Reuters)
Mario Balotelli has registered only one assist in the league after 70 appearances. But that solitary assist was an incredible title-winner for Sergio Aguero in the final seconds against Queens Parks Rangers in the 2011-12 season. The goal won Manchester City its first title in 44 years. The assist is often considered as one of the best ever. (Image - Reuters)
4/11

Mario Balotelli has registered only one assist in the league after 70 appearances. But that solitary assist was an incredible title-winner for Sergio Aguero in the final seconds against Queens Parks Rangers in the 2011-12 season. The goal won Manchester City its first title in 44 years. The assist is often considered as one of the best ever. (Image - Reuters)
Frank Lampard has 177 goals as a midfielder. An unbelievable amount for a non-striker. The second highest scoring midfielder is Dwight Yorke with 123 goals. (Image - Reuters)
5/11

Frank Lampard has 177 goals as a midfielder. An unbelievable amount for a non-striker. The second highest scoring midfielder is Dwight Yorke with 123 goals. (Image - Reuters)
Ryan Giggs is the only player to have completed 22 seasons playing in the Premier League. He also holds the record for the most number of assists having registered a stunning 162 assists in 632 appearances. Those aren’t the only two records he holds, as Giggs is also the most subbed off player in the league, having been substituted a total of 134 times. (Image - Reuters)
6/11

Ryan Giggs is the only player to have completed 22 seasons playing in the Premier League. He also holds the record for the most number of assists having registered a stunning 162 assists in 632 appearances. Those aren’t the only two records he holds, as Giggs is also the most subbed off player in the league, having been substituted a total of 134 times. (Image - Reuters)
Gareth Barry holds the record for the most appearances in the league. He has 653 appearances while playing for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion. (Image - Reuters)
7/11

Gareth Barry holds the record for the most appearances in the league. He has 653 appearances while playing for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion. (Image - Reuters)
Peter Schmeichel became the first goalkeeper to score in the premier league era when he found the back of the net for Aston Villa in a 3-2 defeat to Everton in 2001. With Villa trailing 3-1, Schmeichel came forward for a corner and volleyed home to reduce the deficit. (Image - Reuters)
8/11

Peter Schmeichel became the first goalkeeper to score in the premier league era when he found the back of the net for Aston Villa in a 3-2 defeat to Everton in 2001. With Villa trailing 3-1, Schmeichel came forward for a corner and volleyed home to reduce the deficit. (Image - Reuters)
Mohamed Salah scored 32 goals in 2017-18 season of the league. It is most by a player in a 32 game season. (Image - Reuters)
9/11

Mohamed Salah scored 32 goals in 2017-18 season of the league. It is most by a player in a 32 game season. (Image - Reuters)
Harry Kane holds the record for most premier league goals in a calendar year. In 2017 he netted 39 goals for his team Tottenham Hotspur and etched his name in premier league record books. (Image - Reuters)
10/11

Harry Kane holds the record for most premier league goals in a calendar year. In 2017 he netted 39 goals for his team Tottenham Hotspur and etched his name in premier league record books. (Image - Reuters)
Petr Cech holds the record for most premier league clean sheets. He has kept a record 201 clean sheets for Arsenal and Chelsea. (Image - Reuters)
11/11

Petr Cech holds the record for most premier league clean sheets. He has kept a record 201 clean sheets for Arsenal and Chelsea. (Image - Reuters)
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 08:28 am

tags #EPL #Football #Slideshow #Sports

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.