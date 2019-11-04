App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EPL: Everton's Gomes to have surgery on broken ankle

The Portugal international sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on November 3 after landing off balance at speed following a tackle from Spurs forward Son Heung-min.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom


Everton midfielder Andre Gomes will have surgery on November 4 after suffering a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle in their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, his club have said.

The Portugal international sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on November 3 after landing off balance at speed following a tackle from Spurs forward Son Heung-min.

Everton released a statement confirming Gomes would need surgery but did not set out a timeline for his return.

Close

Manager Marco Silva has backed the 26-year-old to make a full recovery.

related news

"We will give all support to Andre and his family," Silva told reporters. "As a group we have to stay together.

"He is seriously injured but I am 100% sure Andre will become stronger as a football player and as a man because he is a fantastic lad, a fantastic professional."

Son was shown a red card for his part in the incident and was in tears in the dressing room afterwards.

On Monday, the 27-year-old was called up to the South Korea squad for two matches later this month and national team coach Paulo Bento said his international team mates would rally around him.

"What happened in that match is really unfortunate," Bento told Yonhap News Agency. "It doesn't matter which country a player is from. You never want to see anyone get hurt that seriously, but it's also part of the game.

"Heung-min has to pick things up and move forward, and we'll try to help him the best we can."

South Korea play Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 14 before facing Brazil in a friendly five days later in Abu Dhabi.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.