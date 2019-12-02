EPL: Everton's commitment levels cannot be questioned, says Silva

Everton next play their cross town rival Liverpool. The contest between the two sides is popular as Merseyside derby in the Premier League.
Under-fire Everton manager Marco Silva has said his side's battling performance in December 1st 2-1 defeat to Leicester City showed he had not lost the backing of the dressing room.
Kelechi Iheanacho's goal deep into stoppage time denied Everton a point at the King Power Stadium and leaves them in 17th spot on 14 points -- two points and one place above the drop zone.
British media reported Silva's position would be discussed by the club's hierarchy on December 2, two days before the Merseyside derby at Premier League leaders Liverpool.
"Nobody can say anything about their commitment, about their attitude or about their ambition for this game - it was clear," Silva told reporters.
"It's just the people who are not with us daily who are not seeing how we are together in this fight. The players are proving this."
Despite the daunting challenge facing them at Anfield, Silva said his side would go there with confidence.
