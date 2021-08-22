MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

EPL 2021 | Romelu Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Harry Kane back for Spurs

Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England's top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Associated Press
August 22, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, August 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, August 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane, two of the world's best strikers, were back in action in the Premier League on Sunday after some time away.

Lukaku made the better impression.

Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England's top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

ALSO READ: EPL 2021 | Manchester United thrashes Leeds United by 5-1 at Old Trafford, here's all action in pics

Kane, the Tottenham striker heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, hadn't been seen in the Premier League since the final day of last season, having returned late for preseason training amid growing intrigue over his future.

Close

Related stories

The England captain entered as a 71st-minute substitute against Wolverhampton — to applause from Spurs fans despite his apparent desire to join City — and wasted a one-on-one opportunity before his team sealed a 1-0 win at Molineux.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have opened the season with two straight victories. Manchester United couldn't quite join them.

Mason Greenwood's second-half goal earned United a point from a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Paul Pogba set up the goal with his fifth assist already this season, having set up four in United's 5-1 win over Leeds on the opening weekend.
Associated Press
Tags: #Arsenal #Chelsea #EPL 2021 #Harry Kane #Romelu Lukaku
first published: Aug 22, 2021 11:05 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.