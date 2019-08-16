App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man City vs Tottenham EPL 2019 match preview: Where to watch, timing, team news and possible line-up

City completed the first ever domestic treble of trophies in England last season, but fell short once more in the Champions League after losing to Tottenham.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Manchester City will seek revenge against Tottenham for their dramatic Champions League exit last season, when the London side once again visit the Etihad Stadium on August 16.

City completed the first ever domestic treble of trophies in England last season, but fell short once more in the Champions League as Tottenham progressed from their quarter-final tie on away goals.

VAR disallowed Raheem Sterling's strike deep into stoppage time of a thrilling second leg 4-3 win for the English champions in April, robbing Sterling of his hat-trick on the night and City a place in the last four.

Close

Yet, Sterling has started the new campaign as he finished the last, scoring a hat-trick on the opening weekend as City thrashed West Ham 5-0 to already move to the top of the table.

related news

Tottenham were also victorious against Aston Villa, but needed to come from behind and two goals in the final five minutes from Harry Kane to secure a 3-1 win over promoted Aston Villa.

Kane has warned that Spurs cannot fall behind so early in the campaign if they want to maintain a title challenge.

"We have to make sure we get off to a good start," said the England captain.

"It's important that we stay in touch as long as we can.

"We have full belief that we can go all the way but there's a long road ahead."

Liverpool will hope to have forged ahead by the time City and Spurs kick-off at the Etihad when they travel to a Southampton side reeling from a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Burnley to start the season.

Team News

City midfielder Fernandinho could play his first game since helping Brazil lift the Copa America trophy in summer. Sergio Aguero could also return to the playing XI replacing Gabriel Jesus for this game. Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane continue to remain absent through injury.

Tottenham will be without injured duo Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon along with suspended Juan Foyth and Son Heung-min. New signing Giovani Lo Celso is likely to once again start on the bench.

Possible Playing XI

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, D.Silva; B.Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Ndombele; Sissoko, Eriksen, Moura; Kane.

Where to watch: The match will be beamed live on the Star Sports Network on August 17 at 10:00 PM. Online users can catch the action on Hotstar.

Players to watch out for: 

Raheem Sterling

man city raheem sterling

The 24-year-old started the season in spectacular fashion grabbing a hat-trick in the opening fixture against West Ham. Sterling was pivotal in City's march to three trophies last season and has shown no signs of slowing down this year.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Kane scored twice in Spurs' come-from-behind victory against Aston Villa and seems to be back to his sharp and energetic self. Tottenham's talismanic striker season marred by injuries last term following a semi-final exit at the World Cup but looks raring to hit the ground running this term.

Betting Odds

Manchester City: 4/11

Tottenahm: 7

Draw: 17/4

Other popular odds can be viewed on Oddschecker.

(With Inputs from PTI)

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Sports

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.