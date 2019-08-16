Man City vs Tottenham EPL 2019 match preview: Where to watch, timing, team news and possible line-up

Manchester City will seek revenge against Tottenham for their dramatic Champions League exit last season, when the London side once again visit the Etihad Stadium on August 16.

City completed the first ever domestic treble of trophies in England last season, but fell short once more in the Champions League as Tottenham progressed from their quarter-final tie on away goals.

VAR disallowed Raheem Sterling's strike deep into stoppage time of a thrilling second leg 4-3 win for the English champions in April, robbing Sterling of his hat-trick on the night and City a place in the last four.

Yet, Sterling has started the new campaign as he finished the last, scoring a hat-trick on the opening weekend as City thrashed West Ham 5-0 to already move to the top of the table.

Tottenham were also victorious against Aston Villa, but needed to come from behind and two goals in the final five minutes from Harry Kane to secure a 3-1 win over promoted Aston Villa.

Kane has warned that Spurs cannot fall behind so early in the campaign if they want to maintain a title challenge.

"We have to make sure we get off to a good start," said the England captain.

"It's important that we stay in touch as long as we can.

"We have full belief that we can go all the way but there's a long road ahead."

Liverpool will hope to have forged ahead by the time City and Spurs kick-off at the Etihad when they travel to a Southampton side reeling from a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Burnley to start the season.

Team News

City midfielder Fernandinho could play his first game since helping Brazil lift the Copa America trophy in summer. Sergio Aguero could also return to the playing XI replacing Gabriel Jesus for this game. Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane continue to remain absent through injury.

Tottenham will be without injured duo Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon along with suspended Juan Foyth and Son Heung-min. New signing Giovani Lo Celso is likely to once again start on the bench.

Possible Playing XI

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, D.Silva; B.Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Ndombele; Sissoko, Eriksen, Moura; Kane.

Where to watch: The match will be beamed live on the Star Sports Network on August 17 at 10:00 PM. Online users can catch the action on Hotstar.

Players to watch out for:

Raheem Sterling

The 24-year-old started the season in spectacular fashion grabbing a hat-trick in the opening fixture against West Ham. Sterling was pivotal in City's march to three trophies last season and has shown no signs of slowing down this year.

Harry Kane

Kane scored twice in Spurs' come-from-behind victory against Aston Villa and seems to be back to his sharp and energetic self. Tottenham's talismanic striker season marred by injuries last term following a semi-final exit at the World Cup but looks raring to hit the ground running this term.

Betting Odds

Manchester City: 4/11

Tottenahm: 7

Draw: 17/4

Other popular odds can be viewed on Oddschecker.

(With Inputs from PTI)

