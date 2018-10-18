EPL 2018, Chelsea vs Manchester United: Where to watch, preview, predictions, team news, probable lineups, betting tips

The Premier League is back this weekend after the international break, and it starts with under-fire Jose Mourinho returning to the club with whom he won three Premier League titles. Manchester United travel to Chelsea on October 20 and the match has more than just the three points at stake.

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 8 of the English Premier League.

Mourinho, who won three titles in his two spells in charge of Chelsea, is facing flak at Old Trafford, with Manchester United supporters calling for the manager to be sacked following a string of poor displays. ‘The Red Devils’ are currently languishing in eighth position on the table with just 13 points from eight games. In their latest league outing, Mourinho was able to inspire a 3-2 comeback victory at Old Trafford against second-from-bottom Newcastle United who took a 2-0 lead at halftime. However, things are far from comfortable for the Portuguese, who could see his side slip into the bottom half of the table with a defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho’s counterpart at Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri, is flying high at the moment after an unbeaten start to the season which sees his side tied at the top of the table with 20 points out of a possible 24. Chelsea are tied on points with Manchester City and Liverpool. ‘The Blues’ last faced Southampton in the league, with talisman Eden Hazard, Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata all finding the back of the net in a 3-0 victory. A win for Sarri’s side will see them momentarily occupy top spot on the table until Manchester City and Liverpool take to the field later in the day.

Team News

Chelsea could be without Antonio Rudiger who pulled out of Germany’s squad for the International break with a groin injury. He has been seen in individual training sessions and will undergo a late fitness test to check his availability.

Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic withdrew from England and Serbia squads respectively and will be assessed on the eve of the game to determine their availability. Shaw complained of injury problems after the clash with Newcastle while Matic has been suffering from a back injury.

Probable 11

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Kante, Hazard; Giroud

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Fellaini, Fred, Pogba; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford

Where to watch:

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the English Premier League and the Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD at 5.00 PM on October 20. Online viewers can catch the game live on Hotstar.

Prediction: Under new manager Sarri, many of Chelsea’s attacking players have come back to life with midfielder Eden Hazard enjoying the form of his life. A 2-0 win for Chelsea seems on the cards with Manchester United looking desperately short of confidence in defence and lacking creativity while going forward.

Betting odds: Here are the most popular bets according to Oddschecker,

Chelsea - 13/17

Draw – 3/1

– 17/4