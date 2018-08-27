English Premier League: Top moments from Game Week 3

Catch all the action from game week 3 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Wolves 1 – 1 Manchester City | Newly promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers held champions Manchester City to a draw at Molineux. Despite hitting the post twice, City seemed to be headed towards their first defeat of the season when Willy Boly's attempted diving header went in off his hand in the 57th minute. City were rescued by Aymeric Laporte who scored his first goal for the club, connecting with Ilkay Gundogan's free-kick in the 69th minute. (Image – Reuters) 2/6 Arsenal 3 – 1 West Ham | Marko Arnautovic gave West Ham the lead in the 25th minute but Nacho Monreal levelled the scores just five minutes later. Arsenal continued to probe for another goal and got lucky when Issa Diop turned a cross into his own goal in the 70th minute. Danny Welbeck who came on as a substitute put the icing on the cake, scoring a third goal to seal the points in injury time. (Image – Reuters) 3/6 Southampton 1 – 2 Leicester City | Harry Maguire's late winner gave Leicester all three points as they came from behind to beat 10-man Southampton. Ryan Bertrand put the hosts ahead in the 52nd minute only for Demarai Gray to equalise just four minutes later. Southampton were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg picked up a second yellow for diving in the Leicester box and the Foxes made full use of their advantage when Maguire fired home from outside the area in the 92nd minute. (Image – Reuters) 4/6 AFC Bournemouth 2 – 2 Everton | Everton took a 2-0 lead in the second half with two goals in 10 minutes as Theo Walcott and Michael Keane both found the back of the net. It wasn’t enough however, as Joshua King scored from the penalty spot before Nathan Ake levelled the scores just four minutes later. Both teams had players sent off with Richarlison receiving a controversial red card in the first half and Adam Smith seeing red in the second for bringing down Theo Walcott. (Image – Reuters) 5/6 Huddersfield 0 – 0 Cardiff City | Jonathan Hogg was sent off after getting into an ugly altercation with Harry Arter as Huddersfield and Cardiff ground out a goalless draw. Hogg who was appealing for a penalty exchanged words with Arter before pushing him to the ground with a headbutt and a shove in the 63rd minute leading to his sending off. Cardiff began to attack heavily only after the sending off but Huddersfield held on for a draw. (Image – Reuters) 6/6 Liverpool 1 - 0 Brighton and Hove Albion | Mohamed Salah's 23rd-minute strike was enough to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win over a dogged Brighton and Hove Albion and give them an early top spot in the Premier League with three wins out of three. It was hardly vintage Liverpool, with Brighton fresh from their victory over Manchester United last week, well-organised at the back and frequently frustrating Jurgen Klopp's front three. The victory and the clean sheet propels The Reds to top of the table. (Image - Reuters) First Published on Aug 25, 2018 11:46 pm