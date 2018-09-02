English Premier League: Top moments from Game Week 4

Catch all the action from game week 4 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Leicester City 1 - 2 Liverpool |Liverpool extended their unbeaten start to the season - but they were given a scare by new keeper Alisson. First-half goals by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino gave the Reds a 2-0 lead but a 63rd minute howler by Alisson gifted Rachid Ghezzal with an opportunity to pull Leicester back into the game. Liverpool however managed to hold on to the lead and maintain their 100% start to the season. (Image - Reuters) 2/10 Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth| Chelsea too stretched their perfect Premier League start to four games after second-half goals from substitute Pedro and Eden Hazard gave them a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Manager Maurizio Sarri saw the Blues break down Bournemouth in the closing stages with a clinical performance after they had been stifled by stubborn defending for much of the contest. (Image - AP) 3/10 Manchester City 2 - 1 Newcastle United | Manchester City defender Kyle Walker was the match-winner with his first goal for the club, picking up the ball 30 yards out and drilling a low finish into the far corner of the net. Guardiola's men took the lead within the opening 10 minutes through Raheem Sterling's curled effort. However, the home side missed some clear-cut chances and were punished when striker Salomon Rondon set up DeAndre Yedlin to stroke home the equaliser before half-time. (Image - Reuters) 4/10 Cardiff City 2 – 3 Arsenal | In a game full of goals and mistakes, Arsenal managed to come out on top after a five-goal thriller. Defender Shkodran Mustafi gave the gunners the lead with a thunderous header in the 11th minute only for Cardiff to equalize through Victor Camarasa at the stroke of half-time. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a curler from 18 yards out in the second half but Cardiff pulled level again when Danny Ward headed home in the 70th minute. Alexandre Lacazette then scored the winner with a rising shot inside the near post in the 81st minute. (Image - Reuters) 5/10 Watford 2 – 1 Tottenham | The Hornets made it four wins in a row when they came from behind to beat Tottenham at Vicarage Road. Spurs got the lead in the 53rd minute when Abdoulaye Doucoure turned Lucas Moura’s cross into his own net. Watford however stepped up the tempo and drew level when Troy Deeney held his ground to head home from a free kick in the 69th minute. Craig Cathcart then got the winner in the 76th minute when he headed home from a corner to hand Tottenham their first defeat of the season. (Image - Reuters) 6/10 Everton 1 - 1 Huddersfield | Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home the equalizer from a Lucas Digne cross in the 36th minute, just moments after Everton had fallen behind. The Toffees had enjoyed plenty of possession at the start but were stunned when Huddersfield took a 34th-minute lead as Phil Billing headed past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from a corner much against the run of play. (Image - Reuters) 7/10 Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Southampton |Danny Ings put the visitors ahead in the 47th minute after some good work by Cedric Soares to set up the goal. Charlie Austin had the chance to double the lead but saw his weak penalty saved by Wayne Hennessey. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then secured all three points for the Saints with a goal in stoppage time just moments after Christian Benteke missed a golden chance to level the scores form six yards out. (Image - Reuters) 8/10 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – 2 Fulham | Andre Schurrle gave Fulham a 1-0 lead two minutes before half time and Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled their lead with less than 30 mintues to go when he dispossessed Lewis Dunk to score in the 62nd minute. They were unable to hold onto the lead though as Glenn Murray halved the deficit with a shot through the legs of keeper Marcus Bettinelli before equalizing from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after Mitrovic handled the ball inside the area. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 West Ham United 0 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers | Substitute Adama Traore struck the only goal of the match in stoppage time as West Ham United now find themselves languishing right at the bottom of the table. After a sedate first half, both teams burst into life in the second period with West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski and Wolves' goalkeeper Rui Patricio pulling off a string of fine saves between them to keep the game scoreless, including one stop Patricio made with his face to deny Marko Arnautovic. (Image - Reuters)

First Published on Sep 2, 2018 11:51 pm