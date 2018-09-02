English Premier League: Top moments from Game Week 4

Watford 2 – 1 Tottenham | The Hornets made it four wins in a row when they came from behind to beat Tottenham at Vicarage Road. Spurs got the lead in the 53rd minute when Abdoulaye Doucoure turned Lucas Moura’s cross into his own net. Watford however stepped up the tempo and drew level when Troy Deeney held his ground to head home from a free kick in the 69th minute. Craig Cathcart then got the winner in the 76th minute when he headed home from a corner to hand Tottenham their first defeat of the season. (Image - Reuters)