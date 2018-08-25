English Premier League: Top moments from Game Week 3

AFC Bournemouth 2 – 2 Everton | Everton took a 2-0 lead in the second half with two goals in 10 minutes as Theo Walcott and Michael Keane both found the back of the net. It wasn’t enough however, as Joshua King scored from the penalty spot before Nathan Ake levelled the scores just four minutes later. Both teams had players sent off with Richarlison receiving a controversial red card in the first half and Adam Smith seeing red in the second for bringing down Theo Walcott. (Image – Reuters)