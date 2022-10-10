Premier League: Manchester United's Antony creates history with goal against Everton

Antony Matheus dos Santos, known simply as Antony, created history at Goodison Park as Manchester United ran 2-1 winners, on Sunday, in the English Premier League.

The Brazilian slotted home United's equaliser with a well-taken goal in the 15th minute and became the first player in the club's history to score in his first three matches.

The tricky forward has been a big hit amongst United fans, having scored against Arsenal (on debut), Manchester City, and Everton.

The 22-year-old signed for Manchester United in the summer after a big-money move from Ajax FC. He has so far repaid manager Erik Ten Haag's faith, who himself moved to United in the summer also from Ajax, with crucial goals, and the Brazilian has nailed a starting XI spot on the right-hand side of attack.

The attacker beat Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record, who had scored in two consecutive games for Manchester United in 2016.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have got back to winning ways after the 6-3 humiliation last weekend at arch-rivals Manchester City. Since then, they won their Europa League group game on Thursday and Sunday night's fixture.

It was a record-breaking night for United's forwards as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal in club football. Ronaldo had come on as a substitute, replacing the injured Anthony Martial, and slotted home the winner in the 44th minute with the scores level at 1-1.

With this 2-1 win, United currently sit fifth on the Premier League table with 15 points from 8 matches.

