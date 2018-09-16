English Premier League: Hazard's hat-trick and all other top moments from Game Week 5

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 2 Liverpool | The Reds had the ball in the back of the net inside the very first minute of a pulsating encounter only for the linesman to rule it offside. Georginio Wijnaldum finally broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a header which crossed the line before Michel Vorm could claw it out. Roberto Firmino doubled the lead in the 54th minute after Vorm failed to collect Sadio Mane’s low cross. Eric Lamela pulled one back, scoring from a tight angle in the 3rd minute of stoppage time but Liverpool held on to maintain their perfect start to the season. (Image: Reuters)