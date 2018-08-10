App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

English Premier League: English clubs spent 1 billion euros in the summer transfer window

Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga was the most expensive player at 71. 6 million euros, followed by Liverpool’s Allison Becker at 67 million euros

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The English Premier League's (EPL) transfer window closed on August 9 with more than 1 billion euros spent by the teams.

The new rule to shut the window before the start of the league from the earlier date of August 31 meant that the English clubs had to complete all their deals 20 days before their Spanish, French and German counterparts.

Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga was the most expensive player at 71. 6 million euros, followed by Liverpool’s Allison Becker at 67 million euros. Both are goalkeepers and Chelsea’s signing has made Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, a record previously held by Becker.

Liverpool was the highest spender, with 177 million euros being spent on four players, followed by Chelsea with 128.6 million euros spent on two players.

Surprisingly, newly-promoted Fulham was third on the highest spenders' list with 105.3 million euros spent on seven players.

Tottenham Hotspurs was the only team in the league to not have signed any player in the current transfer window.

Leicester were the highest earners from player sales with 60 million euros generated from the sale of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, followed by Newcastle with 44 million euros and Watford with 40 million euros.

Only Newcastle and Watford had a positive net expenditure out of all the English clubs.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 08:01 pm

