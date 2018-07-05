English calling the Colombians 'cheats': A case of the pot calling the kettle black?

Eric Dier slotted the penalty in the bottom right corner and the English were off, celebrating. They broke the curse, it was the first time an English side won a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

The match was hard fought and ill-tempered but this new generation of English players prevailed.

Carlos Sanchez brought down Harry Kane in the box and Kane scored the subsequent penalty to give England the lead on the 57-minute mark. Without their Starman and 2014 WC Golden Boot winner, James Rodriguez, the Colombians put up a valiant fight. They equalized in the dying seconds of the match as Yerry Mina towered over Harry Maguire and headed it over Kieran Trippier, who was on the goal-line.

Both teams couldn’t provide a moment of spark in extra time, which meant that the match was decided by a penalty shootout.



A common theme throughout the match was the constant wailing of English fans about Colombian players’ behaviour. Many British journalists labelled the Colombians cheats, along with many other derogatory terms.



“The evening might have been a lot more straightforward if the correct decision was made, towards the end of the first half, when Wilmar Barrios took exception to Jordan Henderson’s proximity to the defensive wall and dealt out his retribution by lifting his head into his opponent’s jaw. Henderson ended on the floor and Barrios was so lucky to escape with only a yellow card he could be seen shaking the hands of the match officials at half-time,” a match report from The Guardian read.

The report goes on to berate the Colombians much like most of the English media but doesn’t even see a single mention of the disgraceful behaviour of the English players in the same match.

Jordan Henderson tried to return the favour when he tried to headbutt a Colombian player in their box and England’s centre back Maguire went down in the box without even the slightest of touches, the Colombians asking the referee to punish these acts have not gone down well with the English media.