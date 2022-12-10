 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

England will reach Fifa final but lose to Argentina, economic model predicts

Bloomberg
Dec 10, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Joachim Klement, an investment analyst at Liberum Capital, stands by predictions he made in September, before the competition began, despite “sweating a lot” while watching Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England will make it to the final of the World Cup on December 18 only to lose to Argentina, according to an economist who correctly predicted the winners of the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

Joachim Klement, an investment analyst at Liberum Capital, stands by predictions he made in September, before the competition began, despite “sweating a lot” while watching Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

To predict winners, he uses a model based on four factors: Climate, population size, GDP per capita and culture. The best performers are warmer countries where football can be played year-round, which have a large population, high GDP per capita and a population that likes football.

The three big outliers in his model are India, China and the Netherlands. “The Indians have decided to play cricket, God knows why, and the Chinese for some strange reason have really caught up on that,” Klement told Bloomberg TV. The Netherlands has been “incredibly successful at football” considering its relatively small population, he added.

Klement said he didn’t intend to build a working prediction model. Instead he wanted to satirize the “hubris” of economists who think they can “predict absolutely everything.”

He first made the predictions of Argentina beating England in the final in a note in September, when he said that their path to lifting the trophy for the first time in 36 years would include defeating Spain in the semi-finals.