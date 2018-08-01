England vs India: India's Playing XI for the first Test

With the first of the five match Test series starting from August 1 at Edgbaston, here are the Indian players taking the field. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 The first of the five Test matches between England and India starts today at Edgbaston. English captain Joe Root declared his playing XI yesterday but Virat Kohli held his team until the toss. The toss is done with England opting to bat. Here are the Indian players who will take the field against England at Edgbaston (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Shikhar Dhawan |Surprise ! Surprise !! Despite all the talks that he might not start owing to his bad performances overseas, Shikhar Dhawan retains his spot in the team. There will be pressure on him to perform. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Murali Vijay | Giving Shikhar Dhawan company will be Murali Vijay. Indian captain Virat Kohli has gone with his preferred Left-Right combination. Murali Vijay was also India's best batsman in it's previous tour of England. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 K L Rahul | Touted as India's third opener, will play at no.3 for India. Technically very adept, he is expected to perform well in English conditions. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Virat Kohli | No surprises here, Kohli will play at No.4 . He had a terrible tour of England lat time and will be expected to turn it around this time around. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Ajinkya Rahane | The "odd man" of Indian Test cricket, Rahane performs well in foreign conditions. The cool and calm composed man will bring stability to the lower middle order (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Dinesh Karthik | Dinesh Karthik starts as India's wicket keeper. He is playing a Test match for India after eons (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Hadrik Pandya | He will be expected to chip with both the bat and the ball. Quick runs from him would be an added bonus (Image: Reuters) 9/12 R Ashwin | Like his captain, he too did not have a favourable English tour last time. He would be expected to trouble English batsmen and keep it tight (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Mhd Shami | His pace will be decisive and will also be expected to bring his reverse swing into action. He will be India's first change bowler (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Umesh Yadav | He will add pace to the India's bowling. He can leak runs but makes up for those runs with wickets. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Ishant Sharma | India's most experienced bowler. He bowled an inspiring spell at Lords to help India win its only test during the last tour. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:53 pm