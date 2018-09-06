England vs India, 5th Test preview: Virat Kohli's men look to salvage pride

England will face India in the 5th Test of the Pataudi Trophy at Kennington Oval on Friday.

With England registering a comprehensive 60-run win over India at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, in the fourth Test, the fate of the series has been sealed. England will retain The Pataudi Trophy until India return to the English shores for the trophy in 2021.

The outcome of the series being settled before the final Test has taken some sheen off the match but England opener Alastair Cook announcing his retirement from international cricket does give the match a sense of occasion. A 4-1 series win over India would be a perfect farewell gift for Cook. With the pressure of wining the being released, England captain Joe Root would take this Test as an opportunity to fix few issues that have often led the team into troubled situations in the series. The captain would want to score runs and put behind his poor run of form that he has been in since the first innings of the first Test.He would expect few runs from opener Keaton Jennings. Cook signing off with runs would be icing on cake. Other than that England team looks fairly settled.

For India though, there are problems galore. Opening issue still isn't fixed. The three openers on the tour, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, wouldn't have inspired much confidence in Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The three have wilted under pressure at crucial times in the series and thrown away their wickets. Is it time for a fresh face on top? With India finding itself in nothing to lose situation Prithvi Shaw might finally make his Test debut. Along with openers, place of all-rounder is also up for grab. Hardik Pandya hasn't impressed as an all-rounder. He has switched off with the bat and the ball at crucial times.

Will Pandya's inconsistency pave way for Ravindra Jadeja to be back in the playing XI? The only silver lining in this series for India has been the form of Indian captain Virat Kohli. He has put behind the demons 2014 series and scored runs almost at will. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also found themselves back among runs as the series has progressed. That would also cheer Indian management. A 3-2 series scoreline is what Indians would be aiming at the end of the Test match.

Captain speak

Virat Kohli (after the 4th Test):

"Weren't many negatives for us from this game. Need to focus on positives. Have to take heart going into the final Test. It is quite handy to have guys who can strike the ball well in those positions. Once those partnerships get going, it gets frustrating. Every team feels like that, when the lower-order gets runs. They were braver in tough situations than us. Those contributions from lower-order have been significant. Would like to congratulate Sam Curran, a nice find for England and he's doing well. Joe (Root) was saying, it might not look like it but it has been a competitive series. Agree with him, been enjoyable to play. Fun for the people to watch too. Won't throw in the towel, we will come out with same intensity at The Oval."

Joe Root (after the 4th Test):

"Credit to the group, they were outstanding throughout. From being up against it on the first morning, character has been a massive strength of this team. Then the skill level to back it up has been phenomenal. For the seamers it was about hitting the surface as hard as possible and for spinners it was about being as aggressive as possible. Keep the catchers in and trust that there would be one ball that would turn the game around. Way we went about how to approach the day's play was outstanding. Bit of time away from this environment can help. Have spoken with Mo (Moeen Ali) about that. Going to the IPL experiencing a different side of it. Today was probably the best I've seen him bowl in an England shirt. Such a testament to how he's gone about things. That strength and depth of the squad really excites me. When you're in the form he's in, it's a nice luxury to have (about playing him at three). We do bat deep. Has been a great strength for us this series."

Team News:

England's possible XI:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad

India's possible XI:

Shikhar Dhwan, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

