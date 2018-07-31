App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

England vs India: 3 big talking points ahead of blockbuster Test series

The first of the five-match Test series starts on Wednesday at Edgbaston.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There is a sense of anticipation around the upcoming India-England Test series. Will England prevail again or will India win a series in England after 11 years. Before the action begins, here are the three big talking points.

The Heatwave

England has never been a favoured destination for visiting batsmen. Moist pitches and overcast conditions have always made life difficult for them. But, the heatwave that has hit England this year is being said to worse than what The Old Blighty experienced back in 1976. With temperatures soaring to new highs and no rains in sights the pitches across the country have dried up. This will take the pacers out of the equation, and make spinners more important. Does that mean that England no longer holds the edge over India? Will India start favourite? Heatwave has surely turned things around.

Picture: Reuters

related news

Kohli's English Hoodoo 

2014 was a disappointing tour for Virat Kohli. No matter how hard he tries, he is reminded of that nightmarish tour. Kohli made a grand total of only 134 runs at a disappointing average of 13.40. He has improved his numbers since that series. Now he returns to England with the added responsibility of captainship. Will England again prove to be a difficult territory for Kohli?

Inclusion of Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid new

Never in the history of India-England test series has an English spinner garnered more limelight than Indian spinners. The prevailing dry conditions in England has forced English selectors to call back Adil Rashid out of his Test retirement. His inclusion in squad has irked former English captain Michael Vaughan. But on his part, Rashid did impress in the just concluded limited over series against India. But bowling with red cherry is a whole different bowl game.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #cricket #England #India #Sports

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.