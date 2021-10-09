MARKET NEWS

England officials give conditional approval to Ashes series



Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
England confirmed it will go to Australia for the Ashes series in December after its officials gave conditional approval of the tour on Friday.

England cast doubt on the seven-week tour while negotiating for easier health and travel restrictions in the pandemic, especially for visiting family members.

But on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said "excellent progress” had been made in dealings with Cricket Australia.

"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead,” it said in a statement.

"This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel. We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days.”

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Ashes #cricket #England #Sports
first published: Oct 9, 2021 11:44 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.