    England "offers" to be neutral venue for Indo-Pak Test series, BCCI "not interested"

    While the ECB has made the offer for its own commercial gains, the powers that be in the BCCI laughed off the suggestions and said that no such possibilities might arise at least in next few years.

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

    England and Wales Cricket Board has informally offered to be the hosts if India and Pakistan plan to play a bilateral Test series but BCCI sources said chances of that happening in near future is "next to nil".

    The UK daily 'Telegraph' reported that "Martin Darlow, the deputy chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current Twenty20 series and offered England's grounds as venues for ideally a three-match Test series in future."

    "Firstly, ECB spoke to PCB about an Indo-Pak series and that's a bit weird. In any case, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide but it is the decision of the government. As of now, the stance remains the same. We only play Pakistan at multi-team events," a senior BCCI official privy to India's position said.
