    England hits ODI world-record 498-4 against the Netherlands

    The total surpassed the 481-6 made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018.

    Associated Press
    June 17, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
    Representative Image (Unsplash)

    Representative Image (Unsplash)

    England broke its own record for the highest-ever score in the history of one-day international cricket by making 498-4 against the Netherlands on Friday.

    Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Phil Salt all hit centuries in Amstelveen, outside Amsterdam.

    Buttler reached three figures in 47 balls for the second-fastest hundred for England. His crowd-pleasing knock of 162 not out contained 14 of the team's 26 sixes.

    Buttler now has the three quickest ODI centuries for the national team off 46 balls, 47 balls, and 50 balls.

    Salt made 122 off 93 balls and Malan 125 off 109 balls, while Liam Livingstone weighed in with a 22-ball 66 not out.

    The Netherlands playing an ODI against England for the first time outside a Cricket World Cup had only a few moments to savor amid a barrage of big-hitting from the tourists, which led to a number of balls being lost outside the stadium.

    Shane Snater bowled his cousin, Jason Roy, to leave England 1-1 and Pieter Seelaar took two wickets off successive balls including captain Eoin Morgan for a golden duck.

     
    Associated Press
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 06:56 pm
