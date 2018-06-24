ENG vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Baloy pulls one back for Panama, England 6-1 ahead

60' Goal!!! And just like that Harry Kane becomes the first England player since Gary Linekar to score a World Cup hat-trick even though he didn't know much about how his last goal went in.

Loftus-Cheek lined up a long-range shot which took a deflection of Kane's boot before hitting the back of the net as Penedo was completely wrong footed. VAR was used to check for a possible offside but the goal stands.