ENG vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Baloy pulls one back for Panama, England 6-1 ahead

Jun 24, 2018 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
78' Goal!!! Baloy (Pan): England 6 - 1 Panama
72' Yellow card! Murillo (Panama)
70' Substitution - England: Trippier - out ; Rose - in
68' Substitution - Panama: Barcenas - out ; Arroyo - in
Gomez - out ; Baloy - in
64' Substitution - England: Kane - out ; Vardy - in
Lingard - out ; Delph - in
60' Goal!!! Kane (Eng): England 6 - 0 Panama
44' Yellow card! Escobar (Panama)
44' Goal!!! Kane (Eng): England 5 - 0 Panama
40' Goal!!! Stones (Eng): England 4 - 0 Panama
36' Goal!!! Lingard (Eng): England 3 - 0 Panama
20' Goal!!! Harry Kane (Eng): England 2 - 0 Panama
10' Yellow card! Cooper (Panama)
8' Goal!!! Stones (Eng): England 1 - 0 Panama
78' Goal!!! Avila fires in a free-kick from the right and Baloy finds himself in loads of space as he slides in and directs the ball into the back of the net from inside the area. The Panama fans go wild in their celebrations as they've just witnessed the first goal by Panama on the World Cup stage.
76' Big chance for Panama! Arroyo flicks on a corner towards the far post and Torres was unmarked as he charged onto to meet it. Somehow the Panama skipper guided the ball wide from 6 yards out.
74' Close! Young drives in a free-kick towards the far post and Maguire headed it into the path of Henderson who volley's from 20 yards out but it sails inches wide of the post.
72' Sterling steals the ball off Murillo and the Panama defender clips his heels in desperation as the striker takes off towards goal earning himself a yellow. Murillo will have to miss Panama's final group game.
66' Close! Panama get close to scoring their first World Cup goal. Barcenas threaded a beautifully weighted through ball to Murillo who tried to dink the ball over Pickford but the England keeper managed to block it taking the pace off the ball before Walker cleared it off the line.
60' Goal!!! And just like that Harry Kane becomes the first England player since Gary Linekar to score a World Cup hat-trick even though he didn't know much about how his last goal went in.
Loftus-Cheek lined up a long-range shot which took a deflection of Kane's boot before hitting the back of the net as Penedo was completely wrong footed. VAR was used to check for a possible offside but the goal stands.
58' England look to build another attack as Loftus-Cheek feeds Kane who sprays a pass to Trippier on the right but he's in an offside position.
52' Loftus-Cheek tries to weave past Escobar on the right side but the ball is put out for a corner. Trippier takes but the ball cleared away by Torres.
50' Panama come forward now but Barcenas' through ball is straight towards Pickford. Meanwhile, Kane plays Setling in yet again but this time Penedo comes out of his area and slides in to deny Sterling from scoring.
48' Kane drops deep and then picks out Sterling inside the box. He squares the ball but Escobar puts in the clearance before Loftus-Cheek could get to it.
Second-half! And we're back. No changes from both sides at half time as England resume their attack.
Half-time! England are running riot here as they find themselves 5-0 up at half time. Their goal difference is exactly the same as Belgium now and they could go on top of the group with another goal. Panama have to find some answers in defense soon.
44' Escobar was booked for arguing with the referee and delaying the penalty kick.
44' Goal!!! Kane keeps his calm and smashes it into the top left corner yet again. It is the first time that England have scored 5 goals in a World Cup game.
43' Penalty! England win yet another penalty as Kane is wrestled to the ground inside the penalty area by Godoy. England are on course to record their biggest win in a world cup fixture if Kane can guide this one in too.