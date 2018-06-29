ENG vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: England 0-0 Belgium; Goal-less at half-time

Live now
Jun 29, 2018 12:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
33' Yellow Card for Dendoncker (BEL)
19' Tielemans fouled Rose outside the Belgian box, after the English wing-back picked Janujaz's pocket and mounted a counter. Free kick for England in a promising position.
19' Yellow card for Tielemans (BEL)
HALF-TIME: The referee finally blows the whistle for half-time. As it stands, England are likely to end the group stage as the leaders due to the fair play rules. Belgium's two yellow cards so far in the game, have not helped their cause.
45' Delph almost sneaked in behind Boyata to get to a cross sent in. But the defender recovers in time to send the ball out for a corner. Alexander Arnold takes the corner. And it is cleared by Belgium.
43' Januzaj's ball into the English box is easily blocked and picked up by England, who seem to be doing good in picking up possession and moving the ball well.
41' Vardy tries to get on the end of Pickford's powerful goal-kick. But Courtois easily catches it.
38' Fellaini and Batshuayi do some good work inside the English penalty area before setting up Thorgan Hazard. But Hazard sends his shot too high.
36' Belgium waste their corner as England counter. Rashford sends in a good cross to Vardy. The Leaping English forward was beaten to it by a Belgian defender. But it looks like Vardy fell down awkwardly.
34' ALMOST! Arnold's low shot is deflected out for a corner. He goes back to take the corner for England. Dier is unable to reach the delivery, but Loftus-Cheek's header goes wide.
33' The Belgian defender fouled Danny rose on the edge of the Belgium penalty box. Free kick for England in a promising position as Alexander Arnold stands over it.
32' Continuous English possession yields a Belgian goal-kick. Meanwhile, Delph is fouled. That allows England to regain possession.
29' England now continue to control possession and keep working the ball around in Belgium's half.
28' Belgium unleashed 2 shots on goal in the English box, after that corner. But the efforts were blocked. Fellaini's shot was kept away by Alexander Arnold.
26' BLOCK! Belgium get their first corner after a prolonged period of possession and passing released Batshuayi towards the English box. But Stones recovered in time to block his shot on goal.
25' English supporters start whistling at the Belgian players, who are engaging in soft passing at the back in search of a better opening.
23' Chadli and Tielemans try to create something from the flanks. Chadli wastes the effort with a tame effort that Pickford scoops up.
21' Arnold takes the free kick. But Belgium clear it away. Nonetheless, England block them off from countering and send the ball back in.
18' Fellaini fouls Loftus-Cheek by the half-line as the Englishman tries to launch a counter. No cards though.
17' Dier sends in a long ball looking for the run of Loftus-Cheek. But the forward is beaten to the ball by Belgian defenders.
16' Fellaini is pressing higher up the pitch as the English defenders look for a good opening to send a pass forward.
14' Alexander Arnold chases Dier's cross down the flank and sends it in first time to Vardy. The striker's header though sends the ball too wide of the goal.
12' ALMOST! Cahill leapt high to meet the corner delivery, which beat Courtois, with his head, but his attempt goes just wide.
12' Another corner for England as Delph picks up the ball outside the Belgian penalty area and shoots. His effort is deflected out by Fellaini.
11' Good run from Alexander-Arnold down the right flank gets England the first corner of the night.
10' CHANCE! Januzaj does some good work to feed a cross into the English box and Fellaini heads it down for Batshuayi. Pickford misses it. But the ball is just cleared off the line the English defenders.
8' Thorgan Hazard tried to chase down a pass from Vermaelen, but it was too much for him. And Pickford scoops it up. Thorgan is the younger brother of Eden Hazard, who is on the bench for today's game.
7' Rashford has been lively for England in the opening exchanges so far.