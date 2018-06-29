App
Jun 29, 2018 01:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium; Belgium go through as Group leaders

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G match between England and Belgium, from the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.

highlights

  • Jun 29, 01:26 AM (IST)

    That's it for our live coverage of this game. This brings about the end of the Group Stages. Join us on Saturday for the knockout rounds. See you folks there! 

  • Jun 29, 01:23 AM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 01:23 AM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 01:21 AM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: Belgium go to the next round as Group winners and will face Japan, while England go through as Group runners-up and will face Colombia. Adnan Januzaj's first goal for Belgium separated the two sides. 

  • Jun 29, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90+3' And the referee finally blows the whistle, signaling the end of the game. 

  • Jun 29, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90+2' Thorgan Hazard did well to get the ball inside the box and set Fellaini up. But the tall, afro-haired Belgian hits the side-netting. 

  • Jun 29, 01:18 AM (IST)

    90+1' A real goal-mouth scramble ensued in the English box as too many Belgian shirts inside the box could not decide to what to do after Batshuayi's brilliant work inside the box set them up. 

  • Jun 29, 01:17 AM (IST)

    90' 3 minutes added on as per the fourth official's board. 

  • Jun 29, 01:16 AM (IST)

    89' SAVE! Fellaini moves the ball forward and sets up Tielemans, who slots the ball in for Dries Mertens. Pickford leaps to save the strong effort from Mertens. 

  • Jun 29, 01:15 AM (IST)

    87' Rose steals the ball from Chadli, but is fouled by Dendoncker. The Englishman takes the free kick too quickly and the ball goes out for a goal kick after Welbeck cannot get the right contact on the delivery. 

  • Jun 29, 01:13 AM (IST)

    86' Mertens slots into his usual position on the right side. Looks like a straight swap for Januzaj who went off to warm applause form the Belgian fans. 

  • Jun 29, 01:12 AM (IST)

    86' Substitution for Belgium - Mertens: In ; Januzaj: Out

  • Jun 29, 01:11 AM (IST)

    85' Rose sends a cross in, Boyata heads it away. 

  • Jun 29, 01:10 AM (IST)

    83' ALMOST! The corner fell nicely for Welbeck who carved an opening and took his shot. But Fellaini was in the right place to stick a leg out and blcok the attempt. The resultant corner is easily caught by Courtois and Belgium now have possession. 

  • Jun 29, 01:09 AM (IST)

    82' England get a corner after some good pressure by Vardy on Dendoncker.

  • Jun 29, 01:07 AM (IST)

    81' SHOT! England got a free kick on the edge of the Belgium box. Rashford took the shot, but it was too high over the bar and did not trouble Courtois. 

  • Jun 29, 01:05 AM (IST)

    79' Substitution for England - Welbeck: In ; Alexander Arnold : Out

  • Jun 29, 01:04 AM (IST)

    78' Belgium are moving the ball around in the hopes of creating something from the wings. And it looks like England might send Danny Welbeck on in a while. 

  • Jun 29, 01:03 AM (IST)

    76' Arnold's delivery goes deep and Maguire heads it in from the far side. But Courtois catches it before any English player can close to it. 

  • Jun 29, 01:02 AM (IST)

    75' England have a free kick close to the Belgium box after Vardy was fouled. Alexander Arnold stands on top of it. 

  • Jun 29, 01:01 AM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 01:01 AM (IST)

    74' Substitution for Belgium - Kompany: In ; Vermaelen: Out

  • Jun 29, 12:59 AM (IST)

    72' Dier's headed clearance from the free kick only goes as far as Tielemans, who cross the ball back into the English box. But Pickford takes an easy catch of it. 

  • Jun 29, 12:58 AM (IST)

    71' Fellaini is fouled by Dier, and Belgium get a free kick in a promising position close to the England penalty box. 

  • Jun 29, 12:57 AM (IST)

    70' England have possession again as they move the ball around looking for an opening to exploit. Delph takes a shot after some good work by Rose and Alexander Arnold. But his effort bounces off the ground and goes away harmlessly. 

  • Jun 29, 12:56 AM (IST)

    69' Rashford was on the run again as a long ball was sent towards the Belgium penalty area. But Courtois got to the ball and picked it up first. England beginning to show some ambition again. 

  • Jun 29, 12:54 AM (IST)

    66' CHANCE! Rashford was free in acres of space and went one-one one against Courtois. The striker took a good attempt at the goal. But the Belgian keeper got enough of a touch to it and just saved his side. 

  • Jun 29, 12:50 AM (IST)

    63' Rose sends in a nice cross for Vardy inside the Belgium box. But a Belgian defender is there to intercept. And Belgium move the ball forward. 

  • Jun 29, 12:49 AM (IST)

    62' Loftus-Cheek pushes forward for England again, and passes to Alexander-Arnold to his right, at the edge of the Belgium box. But the wing-back is offside and the referee blows the whistle. 

  • Jun 29, 12:47 AM (IST)

    61' ALMOST! Loftus-Cheek pushed forward fr England. But he was cleared off just in time by the Belgian defence. 

