ENG vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium; Belgium go through as Group leaders

Live now
Jun 29, 2018 01:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
86' Substitution for Belgium - Mertens: In ; Januzaj: Out
79' Substitution for England - Welbeck: In ; Alexander Arnold : Out
74' Substitution for Belgium - Kompany: In ; Vermaelen: Out
51' GOAL! Januzaj (BEL)
England 0-1 Belgium
Half-time Substitution for England - Harry Maguire: In ; John Stones: Out
33' Yellow Card for Dendoncker (BEL)
19' Tielemans fouled Rose outside the Belgian box, after the English wing-back picked Janujaz's pocket and mounted a counter. Free kick for England in a promising position.
19' Yellow card for Tielemans (BEL)
That's it for our live coverage of this game. This brings about the end of the Group Stages. Join us on Saturday for the knockout rounds. See you folks there!
FULL-TIME: Belgium go to the next round as Group winners and will face Japan, while England go through as Group runners-up and will face Colombia. Adnan Januzaj's first goal for Belgium separated the two sides.
90+3' And the referee finally blows the whistle, signaling the end of the game.
90+2' Thorgan Hazard did well to get the ball inside the box and set Fellaini up. But the tall, afro-haired Belgian hits the side-netting.
90+1' A real goal-mouth scramble ensued in the English box as too many Belgian shirts inside the box could not decide to what to do after Batshuayi's brilliant work inside the box set them up.
90' 3 minutes added on as per the fourth official's board.
89' SAVE! Fellaini moves the ball forward and sets up Tielemans, who slots the ball in for Dries Mertens. Pickford leaps to save the strong effort from Mertens.
87' Rose steals the ball from Chadli, but is fouled by Dendoncker. The Englishman takes the free kick too quickly and the ball goes out for a goal kick after Welbeck cannot get the right contact on the delivery.
86' Mertens slots into his usual position on the right side. Looks like a straight swap for Januzaj who went off to warm applause form the Belgian fans.
86' Substitution for Belgium - Mertens: In ; Januzaj: Out
85' Rose sends a cross in, Boyata heads it away.
83' ALMOST! The corner fell nicely for Welbeck who carved an opening and took his shot. But Fellaini was in the right place to stick a leg out and blcok the attempt. The resultant corner is easily caught by Courtois and Belgium now have possession.
82' England get a corner after some good pressure by Vardy on Dendoncker.
81' SHOT! England got a free kick on the edge of the Belgium box. Rashford took the shot, but it was too high over the bar and did not trouble Courtois.
79' Substitution for England - Welbeck: In ; Alexander Arnold : Out
78' Belgium are moving the ball around in the hopes of creating something from the wings. And it looks like England might send Danny Welbeck on in a while.
76' Arnold's delivery goes deep and Maguire heads it in from the far side. But Courtois catches it before any English player can close to it.
75' England have a free kick close to the Belgium box after Vardy was fouled. Alexander Arnold stands on top of it.
74' Substitution for Belgium - Kompany: In ; Vermaelen: Out
72' Dier's headed clearance from the free kick only goes as far as Tielemans, who cross the ball back into the English box. But Pickford takes an easy catch of it.
71' Fellaini is fouled by Dier, and Belgium get a free kick in a promising position close to the England penalty box.
70' England have possession again as they move the ball around looking for an opening to exploit. Delph takes a shot after some good work by Rose and Alexander Arnold. But his effort bounces off the ground and goes away harmlessly.
69' Rashford was on the run again as a long ball was sent towards the Belgium penalty area. But Courtois got to the ball and picked it up first. England beginning to show some ambition again.
66' CHANCE! Rashford was free in acres of space and went one-one one against Courtois. The striker took a good attempt at the goal. But the Belgian keeper got enough of a touch to it and just saved his side.
63' Rose sends in a nice cross for Vardy inside the Belgium box. But a Belgian defender is there to intercept. And Belgium move the ball forward.
62' Loftus-Cheek pushes forward for England again, and passes to Alexander-Arnold to his right, at the edge of the Belgium box. But the wing-back is offside and the referee blows the whistle.
61' ALMOST! Loftus-Cheek pushed forward fr England. But he was cleared off just in time by the Belgian defence.