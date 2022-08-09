'End of an absolutely incredible era' | Reactions to Serena Williams' retirement from Tennis

Serena Williams said on August 9 that she is "evolving away from tennis" as she detailed her upcoming retirement from the sport that she dominated for the majority of her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles.

Here are the top reactions on her announcement:

D'Arcy Maine, Editor, ESPN: "I truly can't imagine tennis without Serena Williams. End of an absolutely incredible era."

Dana O'Neil, Senior Writer, The Athletic: "I love Serena for so many things, including her brutal honesty that the thought of retirement and crossroads and life changes is not easy. #legend #inspiration #rockstar."

Seth Wells, Anchor, WILX News10: "Serena Williams will give it a go at the US Open before ‘evolving’ away from tennis. The absolute [GOAT] - she will be greatly missed on the court."

Charlotte Clymer, an American activist: Serena Williams won the Australian Open while two months pregnant. The GOAT conversation was over the moment she did that."

Kelsey Trainer, Vice President, Business Affairs Gaming Society: "One of my (many) favorite things about @serenawilliams is how freely vulnerable she speaks. I imagine it's not easy but it gives the rest of us permission to be ourselves and speak vulnerably. Her just being her has helped so many women be themselves."

"Serena Williams retirement a huge moment. For me the best female athlete of all time. Sweeping success over an extend d period. Game changing performer who defined an era. Amazing."

Chris Williamson, Anchor, SportsNet: "It’s really hard to put into words the joy and happiness Black people felt on them Saturday mornings watching Serena Williams eviscerate up on her opponents for titles in a sport that USED to be dominated by white players."

Sarafina Napoleon, Sports Journalist, Nigeria Info FM 99.3: "I don't see anyone who'd be able to match her records looking at the current crop of Wta players Her Records will be unrivalled for another twenty years at least." Natasha S. Alford, Journalist, CNN: "Serena Williams has been a shero to me since middle school. She has endured so much more than the average champion. Carried weight only Black women can understand. Congrats to the G.O.A.T on a job well done- what a run!"