Emotional slips - Breakdowns and outbursts of a few sports personalities

Famous sports personalities have on occasion lost their cool. Sometimes it's an angry outbursts while playing, at times it's tears during press conferences. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their WBA match in 1997. One of the bites took a chunk of Holyfield's right ear. (Photo: Reuters) 2/7 Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev shed tears during an interview with Karan Thapar in 2002 as he responded to allegations of match-fixing. (Photo: Reuters) 3/7 Tennis legend Serena Williams "lost it" in a threatening outburst at a lineswoman during a US Open match. (Photo: Reuters) 4/7 French footballer Zinedene Zidane headbutted Italian footballer Marco Materazzi in the sternum. The incident happened during the 2006 World Cup Final between France and Italy. (Photo: Reuters) 5/7 Australian cricketer Steve Smith began crying during a press conference about the ball tampering scandal. (Photo: Reuters) 6/7 The former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner broke down as he spoke about his role in the ball tampering scandal. (Photo: Reuters) 7/7 South African cricketer Hansie Cronje cried during a public appearance in 2002 after he was accused of match-fixing. (Photo: Reuters)