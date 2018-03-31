App
Mar 31, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emotional slips - Breakdowns and outbursts of a few sports personalities

Famous sports personalities have on occasion lost their cool. Sometimes it's an angry outbursts while playing, at times it's tears during press conferences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their WBA match in 1997. One of the bites took a chunk of Holyfield's right ear.
Heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their WBA match in 1997. One of the bites took a chunk of Holyfield's right ear. (Photo: Reuters)

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev shed tears during an interview with Karan Thapar in 2002 as he responded to allegations of match-fixing.
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev shed tears during an interview with Karan Thapar in 2002 as he responded to allegations of match-fixing. (Photo: Reuters)
Tennis legend Serena Williams "lost it" in a threatening outburst at a lineswoman during a US Open match.
Tennis legend Serena Williams "lost it" in a threatening outburst at a lineswoman during a US Open match. (Photo: Reuters)

French footballer Zinedene Zidane headbutted Italian footballer Marco Materazzi in the sternum. The incident happened during the 2006 World Cup Final between France and Italy.
French footballer Zinedene Zidane headbutted Italian footballer Marco Materazzi in the sternum. The incident happened during the 2006 World Cup Final between France and Italy. (Photo: Reuters)

Australian cricketer Steve Smith began crying during a press conference about the ball tampering scandal.
Australian cricketer Steve Smith began crying during a press conference about the ball tampering scandal. (Photo: Reuters)

The former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner broke down as he spoke about his role in the ball tampering scandal.
The former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner broke down as he spoke about his role in the ball tampering scandal. (Photo: Reuters)
South African cricketer Hansie Cronje cried during a public appearance in 2002 after he was accused of match-fixing.
South African cricketer Hansie Cronje cried during a public appearance in 2002 after he was accused of match-fixing. (Photo: Reuters)

