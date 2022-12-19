Emmanuel Macron's locker room pep talk after France's World Cup loss: 'Proud of you'

French President Emmanuel Macron was going around the Lusail Stadium in Qatar consoling the football team after Les Bleus’ heartbreaking loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday.

Macron, who had gone to Qatar to watch the game, told reporters afterward that he "was very sad and disappointed" for the French side but said "Les Bleus" would still be feted on the Champs-Elysees today.

"Les Bleus made us dream," Macron tweeted after appearing on the stadium pitch for the medal ceremony that honoured the best in the tournament.

And he also tweeted a video of giving a pep talk to the dejected team in the locker room along with coach Didier Deschamps.

He captioned the 1:35 second clip “Fiers de vous” that translates to “proud of you”. The team is seen sitting disappointed as the President speaks and towards the end they clap as Macron praises Deschamps. The video has been viewed over 5.4 million times.

Macron was also seen on several occasions consoling star striker Kylian Mbappe whose hat-trick magic was not enough to clinch the cup. Lionel Messi led Argentina won the cup 4-2 in penalties for the first time since 1986.

“Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory,” Macron had also tweeted congratulating their rivals.

Messi scored twice in the final and Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time.

It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006. Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot for the highest number of goals in the tournament (8) while Messi won the Golden Ball for best player.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE