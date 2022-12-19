Emmanuel Macron consoles Kylian Mbappe after France's FIFA World Cup loss | Viral video

Despite a spectacular hattrick, French striker Kylian Mbappe could not bring the FIFA World Cup trophy home. A dejected Mbappe, sitting on the ground, surrounded by teammates became the talking point when French President Emmanuel Macron when to console him.

But all was not well and Mbappe was not as enthusiastic to the kind words of Macron, a viral video from Qatar’s Lusail Stadium shows.

The 30-second clip shows Macron sitting down with Mbappe, touching his head and talking to him and the striker looks on before proceeding to get up.

Macron then proceeds to talk to Didier Deschamps, the French coach, as Mbappe passes by.

Watch the clip here:

The video has been liked almost 20,000 times on Twitter. The President also consoled Mbappe during the trophy ceremony and hugged him.

Argentina beat France on 4-2 penalties in a nail-biting final where Lionel Messi brought the cup back after 1986.

Messi scored twice in the final and Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time.

It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006. Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot for the highest number of goals in the tournament (8) while Messi won the Golden Ball for best player.

Moneycontrol News

