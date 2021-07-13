Elated after interacting with PM Modi: Sajan Prakash, first Indian Swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Sajan Prakash, first Indian swimmer to to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The first Indian swimmer to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Sajan Prakash said he was elated after interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm grateful for the support throughout the years. I'm also grateful to coach Pradeep Kumar&my club. More grateful to Kerela police & GoSports that supported me through thick & thin", he remarked.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020 and heard their backstories of struggle, sacrifices and determination. He urged them to forget expectations and focus only on giving their best in Tokyo.

Among others, the PM spoke to iconic boxer M C Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, talented shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal during a virtual interactive session.

The PM's conversations also included some fun queries like the one posed to world champion P V Sindhu. "There was a ban on eating ice creams on you during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo," he asked a grinning Sindhu, who would be aiming to better the silver she won five years ago. "Sir, I have to be careful of my diet," she responded.

Modi called the athletes a reflection of new India said they look bold and confident ahead of the Games. He said all possible help has been extended to them through the government's target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

"Don't be bogged down by expectations, just give your best," Modi said in the interaction.

"I would have been happier to meet you in person, I always look forward to that. But I promise to spend time with you after you come back," he said. "I am happy that country is cheering for you. I wish all the luck to you. The whole country's emotions are attached to you. "I find a few things common among you all, you are bold, confident and positive. That's a common factor along with, discipline, dedication and determination."

As the athletes are giving their all for India, Modi said the country should stand by them at all cost.

The Olympics, in which on-site spectators will not be allowed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8. Newly-appointed union sports minister Anurag Thakur and his deputy Nisith Pramanik, law minister Kiren Rijiju, who was succeeded by Thakur, were also present during the interactive session. The PM said the people of India are cheering for their athletes to do well at the Olympics. Modi also praised the role played by the government's Khelo India initiative.