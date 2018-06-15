App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Egypt decide not to risk Mohamed Salah against Uruguay

Salah injured his shoulder during the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Egypt named a starting lineup without striker Mohamed Salah for their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, a day after coach Hector Cuper had said he was nearly 100 percent certain to play.

Salah, who injured his shoulder in the Champions League final on May 26, came out with other players to inspect the pitch in Yekaterinburg. However, he was missing from the starting 11 named on the team's official Twitter account, which showed Marwan Mohsen leading the attack.
