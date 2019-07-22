Dream11's FanCode to stream football, cricket matches

Indians are watching more and more sports and it is no more restricted to television. Digital viewing is fast catching up. Hence, many platforms are trying to launch live video content. A new player in this space is FanCode, an ad-free multi-sport aggregator platform, backed by Dream11.

FanCode has announced the launch of a live video streaming solution with BrightCove.

It will live stream all of the 18 matches of the pre-season friendly football matches of the International Champions Cup 2019 (ICC), including heavyweight clashes like Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, FC Bayern vs. AC Milan and more.

FanCode will be streaming the International Champions Cup 2019 and European Cricket League exclusively in India.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Yannick Colaco, Chief Business Officer, FanCode, said: "Catching the action live is critical for a die-hard sports fan. We aim to tap into this and deepen the sports fan's engagement with sports."

As the platform is focusing on building user experience, its service is currently ad-free and without any subscription charges, said Colaco.

And along with cricket and football, sports fans will also get to see other events like kabaddi and hockey.

The platform, which was launched in March this year, was started with an aim to be the single aggregator platform to connect the evolved sports audience with relevant sports products and services.

At the inception of FanCode, Colaco had said that "India has over 300 million online sports fans, of which 60 million plus use fantasy sports as their primary tool for engagement with their favourite sport".

FanCode has amassed over 1 crore+ app installs on Google Play Store and the App Store so far.